Warren Sapp claims Colin Kaepernick's workout with Raiders was a 'disaster'

Warren Sapp apparently has some insight into Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Las Vegas Raiders last month.

The Hall of Fame defensive tackle claimed in an interview with VLADTV that Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders was a “disaster.”

“I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever,” Sapp said.

The 49-year-old, who spent the last four seasons of his career with the Raiders, did not explain where he heard this information but went on to further question how the tape never got leaked suggesting someone could have captured it with a drone.

“I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right?” Sapp said. “Somebody wasn’t over the fence or nothing? C’mon man. We live in a world right now where you can put a drone up. … They ain’t gonna stop the workout if there’s a drone up there and we don’t know what this is.”

While the Raiders did not sign Kaepernick, initial reports after his workout were that he “impressed” and that the “door was open” for another opportunity, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, pushed back against Sapp’s claims on Sunday night in a message to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk .

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager or head coach,” Nalley said. “I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

Kaepernick, 34, has not played in the NFL since 2016 — the year he began his protest during the national anthem against police brutality and social injustice while with the San Francisco 49ers. He expressed he is open to a backup role and is hopeful a team gives him an opportunity.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram