You would think that by now all the valuable classic cars, especially muscle cars, would’ve been plucked from junk yards from one coast to another. Then again, the US is a large country with many areas where there are more trees or cows than humans. That brings us to this junkyard somewhere in Nebraska, a state which is especially stimulating to drive across, trust us. Littered across the landscape is a shocking amount of really cool old iron, so much it makes us excited and a little sad at the same time.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO