The Tara Show: Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling 'the greatest states' rights victory' imaginable

By Audacy Staff
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s explosive striking down of the precedent set by the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision, conservative talk show host Tara Servatius of The Tara Show rejoiced in what she sees as a win for states’ rights and a major blow to the power of the federal government.

Servatius said she even believes the ruling could be a necessary step in avoiding an eventual second Civil War in the U.S.

“This is a gift from the majority,” she said. “It is saying in your states go live the way you want, and the tradeoff is what the Founders intended. You cannot force people in other states to live the way that you want… and it is going to be increasingly radically-different.”

Servatius said that she can see a future where this ruling ends what she sees as federal overreach and overturns a number of institutions that she believes were never intended by the nation’s Founding Fathers to be the purview of the federal government, but that liberal states are still free to keep these institutions in tact without conservative states being forced to comply as well.

“This Supreme Court just blessed America with a way forward, a way in which two completely incompatible cultures – freedom and fascism… could live together. Pray we don’t squander it.”

