Obituary- Mary B. Wagner, 70

(FOX 9) - The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to the Paynesville Grandstand on Wednesday, June 29, home of the Paynesville Pirates. FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Fritz Field from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app. And before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream. All the fun starts at 4 p.m., with younger teams taking the field. There will also be a dunk tank and between-inning entertainment.

PAYNESVILLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO