Obituary- Mary B. Wagner, 70

voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Mary B. Wagner, age 70, of Alexandria died on Saturday, June 25th,...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

fox9.com

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Paynesville on Wednesday

(FOX 9) - The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to the Paynesville Grandstand on Wednesday, June 29, home of the Paynesville Pirates. FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Fritz Field from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app. And before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream. All the fun starts at 4 p.m., with younger teams taking the field. There will also be a dunk tank and between-inning entertainment.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Star Storm set for this Monday at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria is excited to announce that their annual firework show Star Storm will be happening (weather permitting) on Monday July 4th and will start around 10:00 p.m. on the shores of Lake Darling. PARKING: There will not be any shuttle service and no entrance to the...
voiceofalexandria.com

Elbow Lake man is injured in crash near Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that an Elbow Lake man has been injured in a crash between a car and a bus in Otter Tail County. According to the report, the crash took place on County Road 82 south of Fergus Falls. A Kia Optima, driven by Nicholas...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Fergus Falls woman running for House District 9A seat

A local woman recently announced her candidacy for the seat for Minnesota House District 9A. Nancy Jost of Fergus Falls describes herself as an experienced rural and early childhood advocate. Jost has been endorsed by the state DFL party and sees her goal as just being a voice for rural Minnesota.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 67, dies after being pinned by tractor in Kandiyohi County

DOVRE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Willmar man is dead after being pinned by a tractor Wednesday afternoon.According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on the 7000 block of 12th Street Northwest in Dovre Township.First responders found a 67-year-old man pinned underneath a utility tractor, which had apparently rolled over near a creek embankment.The man was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not identified by name as family members are still being notified.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Portions of central Minnesota dealing with massive flooding

(Morrison County, MN)--Douglas County certainly isn't the only county dealing with severe weather this spring and summer. The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved the Morrison County State of Emergency Declaration for critical infrastructure within Morrison County. This includes cities and townships within Morrison County. The incident period included is...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in bicycle crash with pick-up truck

(Wadena, MN)--A bicyclist reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a pick-up truck. According to the report, a Chevy pick-up truck, driven by Andrea Winter Pearson, 39, of Sabin, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 in Wadena. The Chevy proceeded through a green light while a bicycle, driven by Jack Windels, 16, of Detroit Lakes, reportedly ran into the side of the Chevy.
WADENA, MN
trfradio.com

Bus Accident Reported in Otter Tail County

One person was injured in a 2 vehicle accident involving a bus Tuesday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Nicholas Anthony Olson, 43, of Elbow Lake was injured when the northbound 2011 Kia Optima he was driving collided with a 2022 Freightliner C2 Liner driven by 6Natalie Pulliam Jones, 63, of Woodleaf, North Carolina. According to the State Patrol report, the Optima was northbound on County Road 82 approaching Big Chief Road. The school bus was turning south onto County Road 82 at the time of the accident reported just before 6:30pm.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Big Lake Police Looking to Identify an Individual; Theft in Stearns County

The Big Lake Police Department would like help to ID the person in the photos above. If you can help ID them please call Big Lake PD at 763-251-2996 or report the information anonymously to Tri-County Crimestoppers. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a theft over the weekend on the 20,000 block of Freemont Road in Monson Township. Items taken include a Honda generator, an AC unit, an ice fishing sled, and a Stihl trimmer.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Burgen Lake Rest Area

Burgen Lake Rest Area to temporarily close for minor repairs. (Detroit Lakes, MN)--MnDOT says that the Burgen Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 ne…
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Burgen Lake Rest Area to temporarily close for minor repairs

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--MnDOT says that the Burgen Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria will close temporarily, starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28 until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. There will be no running water as crews chlorinate the well and perform minor repairs. Although...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

West central Minnesota woman arrested after standoff with police

(Spicer, MN) -- A woman is reportedly under arrest after a weapons complaint led to the evacuation of several homes in Spicer. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in a home just before 6:00 p-m Sunday. Deputies evacuated residents from nearby homes and law enforcement set up a perimeter. Authorities say the 60-year-old suspect was non-compliant and less-lethal rounds were deployed to subdue her.
SPICER, MN
willmarradio.com

Pope County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 1526 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. This is from the time period of last Thursday at 4 a.m. to last Friday at 4 a.m....the weekend figures will be released on Tuesday. Locally, Stearns County reported 34 cases of coronavirus...there were 9 in Meeker, 8 in Kandiyohi, 5 in Pope, 3 in Renville, 1 in Chippewa and zero additional cases in Swift County. There were 4 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 90s from Pope County.
POPE COUNTY, MN
AG Week

Minnesota grain dryer experiment will put 'green ammonia' to the test

MORRIS, Minn. — Can “green ammonia'' be an efficient fuel for drying down grain?. Seamus Kane is working to prove that it can be. Kane is a University of Minnesota researcher who is about to wrap up three years of work by testing out an ammonia-fueled grain dryer at the West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris.
MORRIS, MN

