ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Go to Law School if You Don't Plan to Practice?

By Gabriel Kuris
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw school demands a lot from students. It takes a major commitment of time, money and effort. Even if you receive a full scholarship, find the learning rewarding and make connections among your classmates, there are trade-offs. After all, there are plenty of ways to spend three years of your life...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How to Pick a Cost-Efficient Law School

The adage “you get what you pay for” may be true of many things. However, there are ways to attend law school at a portion of the advertised cost, according to law school experts. . Daniel Filler, dean and professor of law at the Thomas R. Kline School of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Student loans forgiveness a slap in the face to millions

In light of the news that the Biden administration is debating student loan forgiveness, I’d like to tell you a bit about my college debt experience. Sitting in the financial aid workshop during college orientation at Northeastern University at 18-years-old, I was the only one paying attention. It’s not that I was particularly studious, I just didn’t have anyone to talk to and no phone to fiddle with. I had ended up at Northeastern because they offered me a half scholarship, and they had a study abroad relationship with the American University of Paris (AUP), my dream school that I declined to attend after an admissions officer gave me her frank assessment: An undergraduate degree from anywhere was not worth the amount of debt I’d have to take out in order to graduate from AUP. She recommended checking out her school’s sister schools, which is how I ended up at Northeastern.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law School#Practice Law#Graduate Schools#Internships
Fortune

Public service loan forgiveness waiver should be extended, head of federal student aid office says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Public servants should be given more time to apply for a waiver to get their student loans forgiven, Richard Cordray, the head of Federal Student Aid, said during the 2022 National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) National Conference earlier this week.
EDUCATION
abovethelaw.com

Former Students Of 4 Law Schools Will Have Their Loans Forgiven Under The Borrower's Defense Program (And There Is Still Time To Apply)

In 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed against then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. The suit alleges that the Department of Education ignored over 200,000 borrower’s defense applications from students seeking federal student loan forgiveness. And when push came to shove, the department issued mass denial letters either with no explanation or citing lack of evidence despite the documentation provided by the applicants. I wrote about this program back in 2016 when the program was not well known and again last March.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy