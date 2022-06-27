ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

Shannon Broderick of New Fairfield Among Outstanding Graduates Recognized at University of Scranton

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon M. Broderick of New Fairfield was among the 62 members of The University of Scranton's undergraduate class of 2022 honored for academic excellence, service or both at a Class Night ceremony on campus May 20. Students with the highest GPA in each of the University's three undergraduate colleges...

