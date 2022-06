Click here to read the full article. There is something to be said about nepotism in Hollywood because it does exist when it comes to careers, but also when it comes to friendships. Dakota Johnson understands why Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough became her ride-or-die when they were teens because it relates to their family’s careers in the public eye. The teens had a very LA moment meeting somewhere around their 15th or 16th year in an In-N-Out parking lot with Keough calling her “the coolest girl in town” to Vanity Fair in a profile about Johnson. Their fast friendship took on...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO