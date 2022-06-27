Peoria Council approves transit agreement

Peoria City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement amendment with the Regional Public Transportation Authority for transit services in the city.

The city of Peoria transit division provides circulator, express, fixed route, Americans with Disabilities Act, and Dial-A-Ride bus transit services. For fiscal year 2022 an estimated 165,000 passengers will be served by transit in Peoria, which is a projected increase of 17% over the previous year. In order to provide these services through Valley Metro, the city must enter into an IGA, according to a staff report.

The approval amends the current Valley Metro IGA to establish the amount of regional funds to be used for transit service in Peoria, provides reimbursement of allowable costs by RPTA -- otherwise known as "valley Metro" -- to Peoria for transporting ADA certified riders, as well as delineates the amount that Peoria will pay to RPTA to provide “Peoria On the Go” (POGO) and paratransit services.

Under this IGA, Peoria contracts with Valley Metro for three different public transit services that are funded in two different ways. The first consists of budgeted fiscal year 2023 transportation sales tax dollars totaling about $2.4 million, the report said. These will be used to fund the city’s paratransit and POGO destinations services. The second consists of an additional $3.1 million for the city’s “Express” and various “Fixed Route” services and will be funded through regional funds received from the Proposition 400 countywide, half-cent sales tax.

These funds are in accordance with budget authority previously approved by council in the fiscal year 2023 city budget.

It is important to note that the Proposition 400 funds, for the first time ever, will include monies for fixed-route bus service on 83rd Avenue, effective July 1, 2022. This is significant in that the city will no longer have to use its own transportation sales tax funds for this route and instead, will be funded by the Valley Metro organization, the report said.