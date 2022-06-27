ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

IDAHO AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR TWO YOUNG CHILDREN REPORTEDLY ABDUCTED BY BABYSITTER

By Idaho State Police News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbe1w_0gNHJYHk00

This is an activation of the Idaho AMBER Alert System.

We have just received this important information regarding abducted children in NAMPA, Idaho.

Nampa Police Department is looking for children who were last seen at 423 14TH AVE S NAMPA ID 83651 and are believed to be in imminent danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children, please contact 208-465-2257 or 911 immediately.

Incident Summary: ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE CHILDREN BELIEVED TO BE WITH THEIR BABYSITTER WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE USING DRUGS

VICTIM 1: HOLMBERG, SAPPHIRA

Age: 11 Months

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 2'00"

Weight: 025 lbs

Clothing: UNKNOWN CLOTHING, HAS A WHI PATCH SCAR UNDER HER ARM PIT

VICTIM 2: HOLMBERG, MALIK B

Age: 1

Sex: M

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Height: 2’08”

Weight: 035 lbs

Clothing: UNKNOWN CLOTHING, HAS A FRECKLE ON LEFT EAR, BIRTHMARK ON BACK OF HEAD AT THE BASE OF NECK AND BIRTH MARK ON CENTER OF THE CHEST

SUSPECT: MARTINEZ, SIERRA RUBY

Age: 20

SEX: Female

RACE: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Height: 5'03"

Weight: 165 lbs

Identifying Features: DARK HAIR WITH ONE SIDE SHAVEN

Vehicle Description: BLUE 2003 HONDA PILOT WITH NO PLATES OR POSSIBLE STOLEN PLATES

VIN: 2HKYF18653H507919

Direction of Travel: POSSIBLY EN ROUTE TO LAKE LOWELL AREA

Incident Location Address: 423 14TH AVE S

Incident City: NAMPA

Incident State: ID

Incident Zip Code: 83651

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

‘Everybody wants her home safe’: Police continue search for missing Boise teen runaway

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Authorities and family are still looking for Lele Anthony, a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on June 8. “We love her — and although sometimes she doesn’t feel that — that’s never changed,” Leslie Call-Porter, Lele’s mother, told the Idaho Statesman by phone Tuesday. “We’ll always love her. We’ll always support her in her dreams and goals. And we just want her to be safe and to know that she’s safe, and that she can come home.”
BOISE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Idaho police cancel search for reportedly kidnapped children

NAMPA, Idaho - The AMBER alert has been canceled by Idaho State Patrol. They did not say the children were found, instead writing that the victims and suspect are no longer of interest to the Nampa Police Department. No other information has been shared at this time. Last Updated: June...
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man who rammed police cars with van to serve at least 10 years in prison

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who used a stolen van to ram Boise Police patrol vehicles and threatened officers in July 2021 is going to prison for at least 10 years. District Judge Derrick O'Neill on Tuesday sentenced Ezra Smith, 26, to serve 25 years in prison, with 10 years fixed before he is eligible for parole. An Ada County jury on March 30 convicted Smith of two counts of aggravated assault or battery on certain personnel and use of a deadly weapon in committing those crimes. Before trial, he pleaded guilty to one count each of grand theft, attempted petit theft, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
BOISE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Idaho State Police: Two people arrested at planned rally in Boise

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) made two arrests at a planned rally in Boise on Tuesday, according to a press release. The rally was to celebrate the overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to the Idaho Statesman. ISP said counter protesters were present at the rally. Of the...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Amber Alert Cancelled for Missing Children

The Amber Alert has been cancelled reports the Nampa Police. The Nampa Police Department and the Idaho State Police need your help in finding two infant children who they say were taken by their babysitter. The children may be in danger and the babysitter, Sierra Martinez, could be using drugs. Police ask you to look out for a 2003 Blue Honda Pilot with missing or stolen plates.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
ABC4

Two Idaho infants taken by babysitter possibly on drugs found safe

MONDAY 6/27/22 9:29 a.m. IDAHO (ABC4) – Two infants who were kidnapped by a babysitter out of Idaho have now been found safe on Monday morning. The infants were missing out of Nampa, Idaho and were taken by a babysitter who authorities believed may have been on drugs. Police now say the two children have […]
NAMPA, ID
Big Country News

Two Arrested During Rally at Idaho Statehouse Tuesday

BOISE - A planned Tuesday rally occurred at the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise. Counter protesters also attended the rally. Idaho State Police say at approximately 7:12 p.m., two arrests were made during the rally. One was for battery on a law enforcement officer; one was for disturbing the peace.
BOISE, ID
ksl.com

Salt Lake woman killed in weekend Idaho car accident

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Kearns woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday. Idaho State Police said a 52-year-old woman from Emmett, Idaho, was driving a Jeep Renegade north on state Highway 16 when she crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle traveling south. The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, who were both wearing helmets, were flown to the hospital.
KEARNS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abducted Children#Babysitter#Drugs#Idaho Amber Alert#Nampa Police Department#Malik B Age#Sierra Ruby Age
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Teen Seriously Injured in Wood River ATV Crash, Three Others Hospitalized

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 17-year-old boy had to be flown to a Boise hospital Sunday when the ATV he was driving went off the road and flipped over in the Wood River Valley. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the teen was operating a Polaris Razor about eleven miles up Muldoon Canyon at just before 8 p.m. when it went off the road, down an embankment, flipped and then hit a tree. The 17-year-old was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center badly injured. Three other men in their early 20s, all from Hailey, were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center with injuries. No one had been wearing helmets and it isn't clear if they were wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.
HAILEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

19-year-old female cadet dies in accident at Mountain Home Air Force Base

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE — On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m., there was a vehicle accident involving a HUMVEE during a training event at Saylor Creek Range, a part of the Mountain Home Range Complex, that resulted in the death of an Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet. McKenzie Wilson, an AFROTC cadet from Oregon State University, died from injuries sustained during the accident. She was 19 years old and from Eagle River, AK. ...
MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastidahonews.com

Utah woman dies following 2-vehicle crash near Emmett

EMMETT – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday, June 25 at 4:08 P.M. on SH16 at mile marker 110, in Gem County. A 52-year-old woman from Emmett, driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was traveling northbound on SH16 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound. The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah, were taken by air ambulance to the hospital where the female passenger succumbed to her injures. Both were wearing a helmet. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.
EMMETT, ID
signalamerican.com

Sarah Jensen crowned as Miss Idaho

Miss Idaho 2022, Sarah Jensen is looking forward to the next year of serving the state and representing Idaho at Miss America this December.  One of Jensen’s first appearances as Miss Idaho was the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Parade, and Jensen felt so grateful to be able to have the experience of appearing in her hometown so shortly after being crowned. Jensen shared that the dream of becoming Miss Idaho started right here in Weiser, and she feels in her heart she never would have had this opportunity without this community.
WEISER, ID
kidotalkradio.com

[WATCH] Boise Driver Experiences Ultimate Instant Karma

When it comes to driving, the streets of Boise can be a wild place. There have been several instances this year where the streets of the Treasure Valley served as the backdrop for some wild incidents. A while back, a wrong-way driver was caught on camera on Eagle & McMillan:
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy