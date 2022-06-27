IDAHO AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR TWO YOUNG CHILDREN REPORTEDLY ABDUCTED BY BABYSITTER

This is an activation of the Idaho AMBER Alert System.

We have just received this important information regarding abducted children in NAMPA, Idaho.

Nampa Police Department is looking for children who were last seen at 423 14TH AVE S NAMPA ID 83651 and are believed to be in imminent danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children, please contact 208-465-2257 or 911 immediately.

Incident Summary: ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE CHILDREN BELIEVED TO BE WITH THEIR BABYSITTER WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE USING DRUGS

VICTIM 1: HOLMBERG, SAPPHIRA

Age: 11 Months

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 2'00"

Weight: 025 lbs

Clothing: UNKNOWN CLOTHING, HAS A WHI PATCH SCAR UNDER HER ARM PIT

VICTIM 2: HOLMBERG, MALIK B

Age: 1

Sex: M

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Height: 2’08”

Weight: 035 lbs

Clothing: UNKNOWN CLOTHING, HAS A FRECKLE ON LEFT EAR, BIRTHMARK ON BACK OF HEAD AT THE BASE OF NECK AND BIRTH MARK ON CENTER OF THE CHEST

SUSPECT: MARTINEZ, SIERRA RUBY

Age: 20

SEX: Female

RACE: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Height: 5'03"

Weight: 165 lbs

Identifying Features: DARK HAIR WITH ONE SIDE SHAVEN

Vehicle Description: BLUE 2003 HONDA PILOT WITH NO PLATES OR POSSIBLE STOLEN PLATES

VIN: 2HKYF18653H507919

Direction of Travel: POSSIBLY EN ROUTE TO LAKE LOWELL AREA

Incident Location Address: 423 14TH AVE S

Incident City: NAMPA

Incident State: ID

Incident Zip Code: 83651