Manchester Township, NJ

300 Acre Fire Burns at Brendan Byrne Forest in Manchester

By Charlie Dwyer
 3 days ago
MANCHESTER, NJ – A few miles south of New Jersey’s Joint Base MDL, another...

CBS Philly

Contained Wildfire At Brendan T. Byrne State Forest Burns More Than 300 Acres

NEW LISBON, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service contained a wildfire at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest. Officials say the so-called “Brickworks Wildfire”  has scorched 315 acres in Manchester and Woodland Townships, impacting both Burlington and Ocean Counties. Authorities discovered the brickworks fire near Pasadena Road in Woodland and Manchester Townships yesterday afternoon. Firefighters were able to save seven structures. No one was injured. The cause of the forest fire is under investigation.  
BURLINGTON, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Manchester Township, NJ
City
Mullica Hill, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Another Wildfire in NJ State Forest Is 100% Contained

Another wildfire burned in a southern New Jersey forest, but this one was quickly contained. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service first reported the blaze in the Brendan T Byrne State Forest off Pasadena Road in Woodland and Manchester townships Sunday afternoon. By late Sunday night, the fire had reached 300 acres in size and was 50% contained.
ENVIRONMENT
Brendan Byrne
Jersey Shore Online

Firefighters Extinguish Early Morning Deck Fire

BRICK – Multiple stations extinguished a second alarm deck fire that spread to a home on Toronto Drive Sunday morning, officials said. Fire District 1, Station 22 and 21 of Pioneer Hose Co #1 were dispatched around 3:24 a.m. to the home where a fire had engulfed an entire backyard deck and started to grow towards the rear of the home.
BRICK, NJ
