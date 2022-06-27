300 Acre Fire Burns at Brendan Byrne Forest in Manchester

Marijuana use and possession of up to 6 ounces of weed are legal in New Jersey if you are at least 21 years of age. Driving while high isn’t. Pot can be found in your system by a blood test. So if you get into an accident, a court could order you to be tested, especially when that accident causes injuries or fatalities. That’s something Danielle Bowker, 30, of Toms River found out on June 21 when Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced she had been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of strict liability vehicular homicide and two counts of assault by auto as well as driving while intoxicated.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO