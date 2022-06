NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in New Castle that injured two 19-year-olds. The young women were injured in a shooting on Wednesday morning at the West Grant Street Housing Complex on Halco Drive.Nancy Holmes has lived in the housing complex for 20 years. She said she's still frightened every time she hears that familiar sound of gunfire.KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz: "Are you scared to live here?"Holmes: "Well, yeah. But you have to deal with the consequences."It was just after midnight on Wednesday when Holmes heard gunshots next door and called 911. When officers arrived, they found the...

