WATCH: The most recent episode of ‘Houston Life’

HOUSTON - Pizzitola’s has been cranking out East Texas-style barbecue since 1935, making it one of the longest-running establishments of its kind in the Houston area. Back when John Davis and his wife Leila opened the restaurant it was called Shepherd Drive BBQ, and it was one of only a handful of Black-owned businesses in town. Davis built two brick pits by hand, which he used to cook his briskets. They are still in use today.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO