WATCH: The most recent episode of ‘Houston Life’

Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Houston Rockets dancer shows off her moves on NBC’s ‘Dancing with Myself’

HOUSTON – Fresh off her run on NBC’s hit competition show “Dancing With Myself, “a local Rockets dancer brings her moves to Houston Life. Sydney Ying, one of 12 contestants featured in episode 3, joined us in the studio for a chance to get to know her and even show Derrick and Courtney a cool dancing routine.
houstoniamag.com

Meet the 3 Houston Women Competing for Miss Plus America

What started as a swimsuit competition to draw tourists to Atlantic City in the 1920s became a cultural cornerstone: what we now know as beauty pageants. As they have evolved, these events offer a glittering spectacle featuring statuesque women and replete with extravagant gowns, talent shows, questionnaires, physical fitness tests, judges, and, of course, a tiara for the last contestant standing. Michael Caine’s character in Miss Congeniality sums up the pageant microcosm when he says, “Smilers wear a crown; losers wear a frown.”
Houston, TX
matadornetwork.com

Houston’s Sugar Land Suburb Is One of the Most Diverse, and Exciting, Places To Eat in Texas

Increasingly over the past decade, Houston, Texas has become known as a haven for people who love to eat well. The city offers much more than just barbecue and Tex-Mex, although, let’s be clear, the barbecue and Tex-Mex are fabulous. However, there’s one specific suburb that deserves the spotlight: Sugar Land restaurants reflect a community of immigrants with impressive culinary chops.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Keeping kids safe in the water with free swim lessons

HOUSTON – As we know, a great way to beat the heat is by jumping into a pool, lake, or even the bay. Sadly, it’s during the summertime that drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for children younger than five. According to the Texas Department of...
fox26houston.com

Houston Caribbean Fest 2022 is back, bigger than ever

HOUSTON - The 20th Annual Houston Caribbean Fest is celebrating with five days of Caribbean culture & cuisine. You can enjoy live performances, Caribbean food, dance, music, and so much more. Indulge and experience the flavors of Jamaica, St. Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Granada, and many more. The five-day...
Click2Houston.com

What’s your style: 3 bedroom design trends to follow

HOUSTON – Does your bedroom need a style makeover?. Find some inspiration with help from Maria Sotolongo with 50 Floor. All month long, 50 Floor has a special offer for Houston Life viewers – 60% off installation on all carpet, hardwood, laminate and vinyl. To learn more call...
fox26houston.com

Houston’s longest-running BBQ restaurant shows no sign of slowing down

HOUSTON - Pizzitola’s has been cranking out East Texas-style barbecue since 1935, making it one of the longest-running establishments of its kind in the Houston area. Back when John Davis and his wife Leila opened the restaurant it was called Shepherd Drive BBQ, and it was one of only a handful of Black-owned businesses in town. Davis built two brick pits by hand, which he used to cook his briskets. They are still in use today.
Houston Press

Houston's Best Sandwiches: Grilled Ribeye Steak Sandwich at Eats' Mesquite Grill

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!. Hempstead Highway between the North Loop and the Beltway can be a rather depressing stretch of local roadway. The one route to Austin from Houston before there was a Highway 290 is still dotted with roadside motels and shadowed by the train tracks that head off into West Texas.
Eater

Houston Is America’s Modern Fried Chicken Capital

Appreciating the crunchy goodness that is fried chicken is universal. But in Houston, options for the “Gospel Bird” abound like nowhere else. I’ll wager that no other city’s offerings can compare with the caliber of crispy, craggy, juicy poultry on display in the Bayou City. And I’m not alone.
Community Impact Houston

Pichurro's Mexican Grill now serving up Tex-Mex in Tomball

Pichurro's Mexican Grill opened on June 25 in Tomball and serves traditional Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Pichurro's Mexican Grill) Pichurro’s Mexican Grill opened at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. 100, Tomball, on June 25, according to owner Ivan Aguado. The restaurant serves traditional Tex-Mex dishes, including fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, nachos and queso. The new restaurant was celebrated with a grand opening and specials. 346-236-6990. Facebook: Pichurro’s Mexican Grill.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston pastor killed during possible road-rage incident on Gulf Freeway, church confirms

HOUSTON – A highly revered pastor and staple in the Houston community was killed during a possible road-rage incident on the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road Friday afternoon. According to those who knew him, Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of the East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church was shot and killed by another driver as he traveled on the feeder road around 4:19 p.m.
Community Impact Houston

Chitalian Pizzeria to open brick-and-mortar location in Spring

In August, Chitalian Pizzeria will be opening a brick-and-mortar location in the Spring area. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) In August, Chitalian Pizzeria will be opening a brick-and-mortar location along FM 1960 in Spring. Currently, the business operates out of a food truck located at 13555 Kuykendahl Road, Houston. Chitalian Pizzeria serves pizza, wings, fried catfish, okra and french fries. 713-213-9392. www.facebook.com/chitalianpizzeria.
SPRING, TX

