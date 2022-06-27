22 Nostalgic Photos of the Royals at Wimbledon

Click here to read the full article. A piece of the family. Prince Charles’ birthday present for Lilibet was extra special. During the Platinum Jubilee celebration, Lilibet celebrated her birthday on June 4, 2022, with her close family sans Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, her grandfather still wanted to give her something to remind her of her Royal roots.
In pictures released by The Sun on June 6, 2022, several gifts were unloaded from Harry and Meghan’s private jet. One notable item was a swingset. It’s thought that Prince Charles might have gifted them the swing set, as he gave...
Comments / 0