Los Angeles, CA

Jodie Sweetin shoved to the ground by LAPD at Roe v. Wade protest

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Police Department officers shoved Jodie Sweetin to the ground Saturday as she protested the Supreme Court overturning its landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade .

Photojournalist Michael Ade shared a video on Instagram of the “Full House” alum approaching the cops when one of the men pushed her off the side of a road in LA and another threw her down on the concrete.

Sweetin, 40, immediately stood back up, put her baseball cap back on and continued screaming, “No justice, no peace” with the rest of the crowd.

“What the f–k is wrong with you guys?” one fellow protester screamed as others rushed to help the actress get off the ground.

Ade also posted a photo of Sweetin passionately talking into a bullhorn while holding up her middle finger at the same rally.

“Thank you for posting. Love everyone out there in the streets fighting for what’s right… ❤️❤️ #WeKeepUsSafe,” Sweetin commented on The Progressivists’ account , which reposted the original video.

The former “Fuller House” star, who has been active on social media to rally against last Friday’s controversial ruling, told Page Six that she was “extremely proud” of those who have been protesting.

Sweetin stood back up and continued protesting after being shoved.
“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” she said in a statement.

“Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

The actress called the Supreme Court’s decision “giant injustices.”
Sweetin’s message comes after dozens of other celebrities also condemned the Supreme Court’s decision .

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that,” Taylor Swift tweeted Friday.

“This is devastating news for families – Men and women – who believe the government should not decide when and with whom they become parents. This is not the end of this fight for human rights,” Elizabeth Banks tweeted.

Sweetin has two daughters: Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11.
“F–kin bulls–t!! This decision is about more than abortion, it’s about who has power over you, who has authority to make decisions for you, and who is going to control how your future turns out,” Alicia Keys wrote.

Comments / 11

I Am Telling You The Truth
3d ago

Nobody cares. You don't care when it happens to minorities. She shouldn't have been breaking the law and she should have done what officers asked

Reply
11
yourmama
3d ago

I'm more bothered by the fact she is protesting for the right to kill her baby 👶 a mother that would kill her own baby you don't get much more rude then that

Reply
4
Max Teo
3d ago

It’s her body and her choice to eat pavement and get tackled!

Reply
7
 

Related
CBS News

Video shows LAPD officers shoving "Full House" actress Jodie Sweetin to the ground during protest for abortion rights

During one of many protests for abortion rights over the weekend, actress Jodie Sweetin was seen on video being shoved to the ground by Los Angeles police officers. Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on "Full House," was leading a group of protesters away from the freeway when the incident occurred, a journalist who captured the moment said on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Taylor Swift
Jodie Sweetin
Alicia Keys
Elizabeth Banks
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Page Six

Jodie Sweetin on police altercation at Roe protest: Don’t make this about me

Jodie Sweetin does not want her altercation with police to distract people from abortion rights. The actress tried to shift the narrative back to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade after she made headlines for being shoved to the ground by Los Angeles Police Department officers at a pro-choice protest. “People are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happened to her, and all of a sudden, it makes it more real,” Sweetin, 40, said while guest-hosting E!’s’ “Daily Pop” Monday, referencing her “Full House” character. “And I hate that it takes people knowing someone, being someone that they recognize, for people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Roe v Wade: Mariah Carey says explaining Supreme Court ruling to daughter is ‘unfathomable’

Mariah Carey has expressed “disappointment” over having to try to explain the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade to her young daughter. On Friday (24 June), the Supreme Court announced that Roe v Wade had been overturned, striking down the constitutional right to abortion in America. The decision marks a grim reversal of abortion rights protections in the US that could force millions of American women to carry pregnancies to term or seek care in states or countries where it is protected. The ruling effectively ends 50 years of federal protections for abortion access, with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
E! News

Meadow Walker Shares Her "Debilitating" Abortion Experience After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Watch: How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive. While the world was in disarray following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meadow Walker made a difficult choice. In an Instagram post shared on June 24, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion, late actor Paul Walker's only child recalling making the decision two years ago to undergo the procedure after becoming pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gabby Petito case: Brian Laundrie’s parents could go on trial in weeks as judge cites Depp Heard case

Lawyers for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie will come face-to-face in court for the first time on Wednesday as a judge will decide whether a civil lawsuit against the killer’s family can go ahead.Ms Petito’s parents filed a lawsuit in Florida’s Sarasota County Circuit Court in March alleging that Chris and Roberta Laundrie were aware that their son had killed the vlogger before she was reported missing.Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt also accuse the Laundries of planning to help Brian leave the country, and are seeking damages for the “intentional infliction of emotional distress”.Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino has...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Far-right agitator crashes pro-choice protest, tells women they ‘need cooking lessons’

Far-right conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl interrupted a peaceful pro-choice protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC on Friday night (24 June).Hours after the court announced that it was overturning the landmark abortion rights legislation Roe v Wade, Wohl and fellow right-wing agitator Jack Burkman arrived at the protest with megaphones.“The protest is over, it’s time to go home,” Wohl repeatedly told women.After circling protesters a number of times, he told The Independent that the women there “need cooking lessons”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US prepares for potential end of Roe v Wade - liveWhen will there be a Roe v Wade decision?Why these prosecutors are refusing to enforce anti-abortion laws
PROTESTS
