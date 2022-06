A public hearing focusing on the future of the Middle River Legacy Center is scheduled for Wednesday night. Organizers say the purpose of the meeting is to gain input from city taxpayers and area residents on the goal of keeping the doors open to the Legacy Center. There will be a presentation on projects and events that have contributed to the building so far, as well as the current financial burdens. The City Council is looking for feedback with constructive ideas on how they should proceed with the decision making process on the Center’s future.

MIDDLE RIVER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO