Kendrick Lamar Defends Women's Rights During Bloody Performance In The UK

Photo: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar let the world know how he feels about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade during his compelling performance in the UK.



On Sunday, June 26, K Dot donned his titanium and pavé diamond crown with thorns as he delivered an almighty message for all of his fans and critics at Glastonbury Festival in England. Towards the end of his final song of the night "Savior," Kendrick closed out the show by repeating the phrase "They judge you, they judge Christ! Godspeed for women’s rights!” as blood ran down his face and on to his clothes.

“I was locked up in LA during the pandemic," Kendrick said during his set according to The Guardian . You feel like family… I see so many faces. Different creed, different colors,” the Compton rapper said at one point. “Imperfection is beautiful, no matter what they going through. I’m wearing this crown. They judge you, they judge Christ. We’re going to do our best to follow in his image.”



Kendrick Lamar wore the crown throughout his 22-song set. According to Vogue UK , the crown, which he rocked for the cover of his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers , was a collaboration between the pgLang founder, Dave Free and Tiffany & Co. It contains 8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds that equal to more than 137 carats and weighs about 200g. According to Free, the crown is "a godly representation of hood philosophies told from a digestible youthful lens."



The Compton rapper also wore the crown during his recent performance at the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection show. Lamar performed while sitting on the sidelines of the golden runway as he performed songs like "N95" and "Rich Spirit." He also honored the late Virgil Abloh in between songs.



Get an up-close look at the crown and watch him perform "Savior" and "Humble" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE