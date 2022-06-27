ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Teen Flees from Manitowoc Police, Admits to Stealing a Vehicle

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manitowoc Police Department has reported the arrest of a man who fled from police and admitted to stealing a vehicle. The police report states that an officer was on patrol in the 2600 block of...

www.seehafernews.com

Related
whbl.com

Sheriff IDs I-43 Accident Victim

The lone occupant killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-43 early Monday morning has been identified. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Francisco Escobar of Sheboygan was driving northbound on the interstate near Foster Road at Oostburg when his vehicle entered the median, striking a guard rail and rolling over several times. Escobar was pronounced dead at the scene and I-43 had to be shut down for several hours while the scene was cleared. Officials suspect alcohol was a factor and the accident remains under investigation.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 12-year-old from Town of Scott found, deputies report

SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the 12-year-old has been found. Deputies said he first went missing on Monday and explained he is safe. They ended by saying “thank you” in all caps. Original: Missing 12-year-old juvenile from Town of Scott, BCSO...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

29-year-old Oshkosh man arrested for 1st offense OWI

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Oshkosh has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his first offense. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Outagamie County was attempting to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. They were able to locate a vehicle that was driving all over the road by using the DOT cameras.
OSHKOSH, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 28, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, June 28, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Six Displaced Following De Pere Apartment Fire

Six people are without a home following a fire in an apartment complex in De Pere. A call was received at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday (June 29th) reporting the fire, and multiple units responded. Some firefighters helped some of the elderly residents get out of the building, while other...
DE PERE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-27-22 fdl police respond to two separate incidents

Fond du Lac Police are investigating two early morning hour incidents. At 1:06 a.m. Monday police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 300 block of Forest Avenue for a report of an individual shot multiple times inside a residence. Initial information led to a large police response which included the deployment of an armored vehicle, drone, robot, and K-9 Unit. Police contacted the alleged victim, a 30-year-old Fond du Lac man and eventually determined there was no shooting. The man admitted to drug use and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At 2:22 a.m. police and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance in the 300 block of W. Division Street. Theda Star medical helicopter was requested for a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was flown by helicopter to a hospital with what are believed to be life threatening injuries. The investigation into this incident remains under active investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Reports Imitation Scam

While imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, it can also cost people money. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of people receiving phone calls from people claiming to be a part of the Department. The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that they will...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Black Bear Hit By Car Near Waldo

WALDO, Wis. (WHBL) – The Black Bear that was spotted in Beechwood and Parnell two weeks ago is dead. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the animal was hit by an SUV on Highway 57 near Waldo early this morning. The department had taken reports earlier this week that it was in the Adell area. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured. It was one week ago that another black bear was hit on I-43 in Waukesha county.
WALDO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt. Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Large police presence near Washington Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Waupun Man Sentenced in 2019 High Speed Chase Case in Two Rivers

The Waupun man who was involved in a high-speed chase in Two Rivers three years ago has been sentenced. 27-year-old Kyle A. Mesna was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on charges of Fleeing or Eluding an Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of THC, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, all as a repeat offender for the October 6th, 2019 incident.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Woman Injured After Being Hit With a Gun

An Oshkosh woman is recovering after she was reportedly struck in the head with a gun late last week. Officers with the Oshkosh Police Department were sent to a home near the intersection of West 10th Avenue and South Main Street just after midnight on Friday. The officers were told...
seehafernews.com

UPDATE: Trial for Two Rivers Man Ends in Mistrial

The trial which was scheduled for this week for the Two Rivers man charged in the death of a two-month-old baby has ended in a mistrial. Matthew Brown-Edwards is facing charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Abuse Recklessly Causing Great Harm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. According to the...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: De Pere apartment complex fire causes $200k in damages

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Fire Department has given an update on the fire at an apartment complex that caused North Broadway to close down. According to a release, around 9:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to a multiunit apartment complex for a report of a structure fire with smoke and flames showing.
DE PERE, WI

