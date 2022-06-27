Volunteer Country Podcast: How Will Kennedy Chandler Fit in With the Grizzlies? Bryson Wright of SB Nation Grizzlies Joins the Show

Host Jack Foster and Bryson Wright of SB Nation Grizzlies talk how VFL Kennedy Chandler will fit in with the Memphis Grizzlies in year one, what their thoughts were on Chandler falling in the draft and more.

Jack and Bryson also give their projected Tennessee Basketball starting lineups for the 2022-2023 season at the end of the show.

The entire podcast can be listened to below.

