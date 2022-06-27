ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Roncalli softball coach named 2022 Coach of the Year

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s another big win for the Roncalli High School softball team.

Head Coach David Lauck has been named the 2022 Coach of the Year by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana.

It comes after the Roncalli Royals successfully defended their 4A state championship, the fifth softball state championship in school history.

The 2022 season also stands out because it was an undefeated (just the fourth in state history) season and brought Coach Lauck’s 300 win.

Under his leadership, the team was also named national champions by MaxPreps.

According to a Roncalli release, the team also set 18 program records, 5 Indiana state records, 7 team state championship game records and 5 individual state championship game records in 2022.

