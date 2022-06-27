ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sentencing Due for LAX Cargo Handler in Theft of Gold Bars

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man who worked at Los Angeles International Airport for a cargo-handling company is expected to be sentenced Monday for stealing gold bars that were part of an international shipment.

Marlon Moody, 39, of South Los Angeles, pleaded guilty last year to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit theft of an interstate or foreign shipment.

Co-defendant Brian Benson, 36, also of South Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced in November to four months behind bars, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Both men worked for Alliance Ground International, a company that provided ground handling services at LAX. On the evening of April 22, 2020, a shipment of gold bars arrived at LAX on Singapore Airlines. A total of 2,000 gold bars, each weighing 2.2 pounds and each valued at $56,000, were being shipped from Australia to New York at the direction of a Canadian bank.

During a stopover at LAX, the gold was offloaded and secured, but an inventory that evening showed one box containing 25 gold bars was missing.

Moody found the missing box of gold bars near the Singapore Airlines cargo warehouse on the morning of April 23, 2020, placed the box on a belt loader and drove that vehicle to a nearby location, where he removed four of the bars, according to papers filed in Los Angeles federal court.

Soon after, Benson arrived to pick up Moody in a company van, where they exchanged text messages about the gold bars because other employees were in the van. The two defendants later left the airport and went to a nearby parking lot, where Moody gave Benson one of the four gold bars.

The lost box with the 21 remaining gold bars was discovered by other cargo handlers and authorities began an investigation that ultimately led to Moody and Benson.

Moody gave one gold bar to a relative on May 4, 2020 -- and directed the family member to exchange the gold bar for a vehicle and/or money. Around that time, Moody buried the remaining two gold bars in his backyard.

The FBI recovered all four gold bars about two weeks after they went missing from LAX, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

CBS LA

LAPD officer arrested for forgery of medical notes used to obtain medical benefits

A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked in jail holding cell: attorney

LOS ANGELES - Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the trial of the man charged with murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, after a one-day delay caused when the defendant was apparently attacked in a jail holding cell. Eric Ronald Holder Jr.'s trial was delayed Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
