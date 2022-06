Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy was wounded Monday morning in a shooting in the Chesterfield Square area of Los Angeles.

The boy was walking outside when he heard a gunshot and realized he was wounded, said a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The boy was taken by paramedics to a hospital where his vital signs were stable, he said.

Suspect information was not available.