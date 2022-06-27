ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

19-year-old killed in Springfield shooting identified

By WRSP/WICS Staff
foxillinois.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Jamarius Williams. Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the back. ORIGINAL:. A 19-year-old is dead after...

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxillinois.com

Coroner identifies man killed in I-72 collision

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the man killed in a crash on I-72 this morning as Lucas Otto. Allmon says he died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. ORIGINAL:. A 20-year-old man is dead after a collision on Interstate 72...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Video released of central Illinois officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police have released video of an officer-involved shooting that took place last week. Decatur police say that just before 8 p.m. on June 23 an officer saw Patrick Hutton, 26, in a car holding a gun near Jasper and Eldorado streets. A short time...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Teen, man arrested on weapons charges in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A teen and a man were arrested Monday after a traffic stop in the 1800 block of South Second Street. Springfield Police pulled over the vehicle they were inside at approximately 11:43 p.m. Officers quickly learned they were in violation of the Cannabis Control Act.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man fighting for his life after motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 29-year-old is fighting for his life after his motorcycle hit a pickup truck. Decatur Police were called to the crash shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. We're told a 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling east on Harrison Avenue when it turned to go into...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Crime & Safety
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
foxillinois.com

Man charged in East Center Street murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On 06-05-22 at approximately 2:00 a.m. Decatur Police responded to 333 E. Center, in reference to shots being fired and multiple persons being shot. Upon arrival a victim, Sadarius D. Givens(20) was pronounced dead. During the course of the investigation and while working with the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office probable cause to arrest Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett(18) was established. Charges were brought against Wright-Jarret, through the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office, with three(3) counts of First degree Murder being filed.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois launches gun-tracing platform to crack down on crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Attorney General's Office and Illinois State Police on Wednesday announced a new resource for Illinois law enforcement. The Crime Gun Connect platform allows police to analyze firearms used in a crime and use the data from other agencies to trace the weapon. Attorney...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Semi-truck crashes on I-57

PESOTUM, Ill. (WICS?WCCU) — A crash involving a truck tractor/semi-trailer on Interstate 57 on Tuesday had all lanes closed down. Illinois State Police (ISP) say the single-vehicle crash happened a little after 4 p.m. near milepost 221. We're told no injuries were reported. We'll bring you more information as...
PESOTUM, IL
foxillinois.com

Taylorville man arrested after running from police

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Taylorville man was arrested Monday after he tried to flee from the police. Taylorville Police say they received several complaints about illegal activities in the 600 block of Cottage. Officers attempted a traffic stop Monday night on a vehicle that Michael Neece, 47, was...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Lions Court#Hshs St John S Hospital#Sangamon
foxillinois.com

Man arrested in Chatham copper theft investigation

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Divernon man is facing charges after multiple copper thefts in Chatham. The Chatham Police Department starts investigating on April 26 after reports of coppers thefts from the Village of Chatham. Police took a second report on May 1. The investigation into these incidents led...
CHATHAM, IL
foxillinois.com

IDHS is being held in contempt of court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Human Services, IDHS, is now being held in contempt of court by a Sangamon County judge. Sangamon County officials filed a contempt petition and sued the agency, saying IDHS officials refused to take custody of inmates that were deemed unfit to stand trial and need mental health services.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield waste haulers may start routes earlier

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield residents will need to set out their garbage a little earlier. Garbage trucks could be running an hour earlier. Because of the high heat index and humidity, public works gave waste haulers permission to start their routes one hour earlier. The earlier routes started...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur searching for new ambulance service

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur city leaders, local hospitals, and other medical providers are hard at work finding a new ambulance service for the city. This comes after HSHS St. Mary's Hospital said that the Decatur Ambulance Service was being dissolved. We're told the group has finalized an invitation...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxillinois.com

Local business owners, Memorial Health donate $2M for SIU endowment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's a new endowment at SIU School of Medicine. Local business owners Frank and Linda Vala gifted the school with $1 million to create The Frank and Linda Vala Endowed Chair of Urology. Memorial Health then matched that donation. The endowment will help support research...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur Ambulance Service dissolving

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur will be losing its ambulance service soon. According to Decatur city officials, they were notified by HSHS St. Mary's Hospital last week that the Decatur Ambulance Service was being dissolved. The city says it's now working on a solution to make a smooth transition.
DECATUR CITY, IA
foxillinois.com

Elementary school in need of clothes donations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Ameriprise Financial wants to make sure local students are prepared to go back to school, and they need your help. The company is hosting a school supplies drive from now until July 29. The supplies will benefit the students at Harvard Park Elementary School. "So...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Sangchris Lake State Park map goes digital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Sangchris Lake State Park has a new trail map. This map will help anyone who wants to take part in hiking, hunting and other outdoor activities. The new map is a complete digital map of the park.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Lincoln Library starts homebound deliveries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lincoln Library will now be doing deliveries. The deliveries are for residents within city limits and if you are not able to visit the library because of temporary or long-term restrictions. You can borrow audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and physical copies of books or magazines. All...
LINCOLN, IL
foxillinois.com

Sam Cahnman wins Democratic nomination for Sangamon County Board

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Former Springfield alderman Sam Cahnman has won the Democratic nomination for a seat on the Sangamon County Board. Cahnman defeated incumbent board member Democrat Rose Ruzic. Cahnman received 172 votes while Ruzic got 141. For now, there is no Republican candidate running for the board...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Voter turnout lower than 2018 primary election

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WCCU) — Tuesday's primary election saw voter turnout at less than 30% in Champaign, Macon, Vermilion and Sangamon counties. Despite the large amount of money many candidates put into campaigns this year, the number of people who made it to the polls was lower than anticipated. Champaign...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Robin Roberts Stadium wants your vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield's Robin Roberts stadium is in the running for the best summer collegiate league stadium. Ballpark Digest is looking for the best ballpark. The competition is down to just 64 stadiums. You have until Thursday to vote in round two.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy