Omaha, NE

Legion Baseball: Post 167 goes 2-3 at Battle Of Omaha

By Staff Report
Du Quoin Evening Call
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harrisburg Sons Of American Legion baseball team went 2-3 in its trip to Omaha, Nebraska, playing in the Battle Of Omaha. Post 167 began the tournament with back-to-back wins, beating New Ulm Gold 6-1 and knocking off Peitzmeier Demolition 4-3. From there, Harrisburg concluded the tournament with three losses, falling...

www.duquoin.com

Du Quoin Evening Call

Local: Memories made for Pavelonis in playing at PGA Major

Looking back on his experience at the US Senior Open with fond memories will not be hard for Britt Pavelonis. Sure, the Harrisburg native had the unpalatable duty of swallowing the pill that kept him out of contending over the weekend by one stroke, but Pavelnois knows if nothing else, he proved to himself that he can compete at that level.
HARRISBURG, IL
wsiu.org

A southern Illinois teen is reported as a runaway

A rural Williamson County teenager is being listed as a runaway. The Williamson County Sheriff's Department reports 15-year-old Jenessa Fonseca has not had contact with her family since June 24. She is possibly in the Marion area. Fonseca is described as 5-2-130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
News Channel Nebraska

Motorcycle, deer accident on Highway 34

EAGLE - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a motorcycle and deer accident on Highway 34 Tuesday night. Sheriff’s deputies responded with Eagle Fire and Rescue and Cass County EMA just west of 238th Street. A Yamaha driven by 63-year-old Ronald Heim of Union collided with a deer that...
CASS COUNTY, NE
Du Quoin Evening Call

Two hurt in Saturday motorcycle crash

ZEIGLER -- A Marion man and his passenger were airlifted to a hospital following a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Franklin County deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on State highway 148 and Prairie Creek Lane at around 10:15 p.m. on June 25. A preliminary investigation showed that Michael Stone, 48,...
MARION, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Lane closures ahead: Chester Bridge repairs begin July 5

Motorists traveling across the Mississippi River Bridge at Chester will find slow going in the coming months. The state of Missouri will begin repair work on the bridge pavement along with some minor steel work beginning July 5, with completion expected by December. Stop lights will be in place and...
CHESTER, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Marion K of C readies for July 4 celebration

MARION -- The Marion Knights of Columbus will open its annual festival to celebrate America's Independence Day on Friday. This year's celebration is set for July 1-4 on the K of C grounds and will feature a carnival, live music, food vendors, helicopter rides, and fireworks. The entertainment lineup includes...
MARION, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Illinois man arrested after Ballard traffic stop

An Illinois man was arrested Saturday following a traffic stop in Wickliffe. The Ballard County Sheriff's Department says deputies stopped a vehicle on Green Street. They found the driver, 29-year-old John Senter, was driving on a suspended license. During their investigation, they allegedly found Senter was in possession of ecstasy.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide

SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28 have been ruled a murder suicide. Officers were called to the 800 block of South Locust Street just after 9 a.m. to investigate a dropped call. When they arrived, no one...
SESSER, IL
wrul.com

Bartley Charged with Driving While License Suspended

While on patrol in Carmi, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop that ended with the arrest of 44 year old Michelle Bartley of 711 Marguerite Street. On June 26th at around 1:35 PM, Capeheart observed a red Chevy van stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Stewart and Burrell Street that had only one working tail light which was on the right side of the vehicle. While behind the vehicle, the Deputy stated that the left brake quick working as well. Capeheart then initiated a traffic stop and informed Bartley that the brake lights weren’t properly working, in which Bartley said she knew that they sometimes don’t work properly. At that time a male passenger got out of the vehicle, and hit the brake light and it came back on. Capeheart then ran Bartley’s information through dispatch and was informed that her driver’s license had been suspended. After informing Bartley of the suspended license, she was placed under arrest. Bartley was then transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. The vehicle was towed by Don’s Bumper to Bumper. A court date for Bartley has been set for August 2nd at 9:00 AM.
CARMI, IL
KFVS12

2 injured in motorcycle crash in Zeigler, Ill.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Zeigler Saturday night, June 25. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to single motorcycle crash around 10:17 p.m. on Saturday on State Highway 148 and Prairie Creek Lane, about one-fourth a mile north of the Williamson County line.
ZEIGLER, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Marion council affirms four zoning issues

MARION -- The Marion City Council on Monday night affirmed the zoning board of appeals' approval of four cases, including a zoning change to allow for the development of small, single-family homes and a special use permit for a home-based therapeutic and medical massage practice. Commissioner Doug Patton said he...
MARION, IL

