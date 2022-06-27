Florida gas prices dip 14 cents in last week

Florida gas prices dip for second week 00:27

MIAMI - Florida drivers have seen a bit of good news at the pump.

In the last week, gas prices have dropped 14 cents .

The state average has now been on a two-week decline, falling a total of 21 cents per gallon, since setting a new record high price of $4.89 a gallon on June 13th.

The state average on Monday, June 27th, was $4.68 a gallon. In Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the average price for a gallon of regular was $4.75.

"Gas prices are moving in a favorable direction, as millions of Americans prepare to embark on an Independence Day road trip," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. "Despite the recent declines, gas prices are still likely to be the highest for this holiday in history."

The dip at the pump is due to a recent drop in crude oil and gasoline futures prices, which are largely driven by concerns about the economy, following the Fed's interest rate hike. The U.S. price of oil declined a total of 11% during the past two weeks.

AAA forecasts that drivers will set new records this July 4th holiday weekend, with 151,000 more road trippers than last year. More than 42 million Americans are forecast to drive 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend. More than 2.3 million of those will be Floridians.

It will cost around $25 more to fill the family vehicle's gas tank this year. On Sunday, the state average price for regular unleaded was $4.68 per gallon. That amounts to $70 for a full 15-gallon tank.

Drivers should expect busy roads during the holiday weekend, particularly during Thursday and Friday afternoons, as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.86), Gainesville ($4.77), Naples ($4.77)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.50), Pensacola ($4.55), Panama City ($4.57)

