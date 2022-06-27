ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida gas prices dip 14 cents in last week

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

Florida gas prices dip for second week 00:27

MIAMI - Florida drivers have seen a bit of good news at the pump.

In the last week, gas prices have dropped 14 cents .

The state average has now been on a two-week decline, falling a total of 21 cents per gallon, since setting a new record high price of $4.89 a gallon on June 13th.

The state average on Monday, June 27th, was $4.68 a gallon. In Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the average price for a gallon of regular was $4.75.

"Gas prices are moving in a favorable direction, as millions of Americans prepare to embark on an Independence Day road trip," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. "Despite the recent declines, gas prices are still likely to be the highest for this holiday in history."

The dip at the pump is due to a recent drop in crude oil and gasoline futures prices, which are largely driven by concerns about the economy, following the Fed's interest rate hike. The U.S. price of oil declined a total of 11% during the past two weeks.

AAA forecasts that drivers will set new records this July 4th holiday weekend, with 151,000 more road trippers than last year. More than 42 million Americans are forecast to drive 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend. More than 2.3 million of those will be Floridians.

It will cost around $25 more to fill the family vehicle's gas tank this year. On Sunday, the state average price for regular unleaded was $4.68 per gallon. That amounts to $70 for a full 15-gallon tank.

Drivers should expect busy roads during the holiday weekend, particularly during Thursday and Friday afternoons, as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.86), Gainesville ($4.77), Naples ($4.77)
Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.50), Pensacola ($4.55), Panama City ($4.57)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Comments / 24

Over Liberal BS
3d ago

The Biden Administration will call this a win since there is literally nothing they can say they've done right. Additionally, they want you to feel like paying over $4 a gallon is cheap gasoline now that it was almost $5. It's all smoke and mirrors.

Reply
6
Flm Hulk
3d ago

so they cut the gas tax for the next 3 months. remember this they created the narrative and this was their solution. so you save 20 maybe $30 over 3 months remember when you go to vote the 2022 midterm vote red! and liberals please don't reproduce

Reply(1)
3
 

CBS Miami

Florida surgeon general responds to coronavirus subcommittee on vaccines for children

MIAMI - The Florida surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, responded Wednesday afternoon to James Cyburn,  the Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, regarding vaccines for children under 5."It is unfortunate that the information you released is perpetuating confusion among the public. Parents are in the best position to make these decisions for their children. Florida remains committed to making recommendations and decisions based on data and science – not ideology," said Ladapo.Here is the letter's content in its entirety:  Dear Chairman Clyburn: While we were initially pleased with the opportunity to meet on June 28,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida drivers could get ticketed for playing music too loud starting July 1

MIAMI – Back in 2012, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that a noise ordinance restricting "plainly" audible music was vague and unconstitutional.  That law also excluded ice cream trucks and political campaign messages.  A new law has updated language, removing the exclusion, which will require more drivers to turn their volume down."Noise tends to ricochet around buildings, and people like to relax in their homes, and they have their sliders open," Fort Lauderdale Police Department Capt. Tim McCarthy said.FLPD has been getting complaints about loud music all over the city but starting July 1 drivers could face being ticketed for $114."We...
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

Florida’s Sales Tax Holiday kicks off Friday, July 1

Jacksonville — Florida’s sales tax holidays kick-off this Friday, July 1. Governor Ron DeSantis signs five sales tax holidays and exemptions periods into law that kick off this Friday, July 1. Both the taxes and exemptions apply to in-store and online purchases. “With rising inflation affecting the cost...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

This Is Why Suddenly Holes Are Appearing At Florida Beaches

If you haven’t noticed, mysterious holes have been popping up at the beaches of the Sunshine State. We’ve found out the story behind them and the reason might not be what you think it is. People have been digging these big holes on our beaches and then not...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the whole country. However, there is so much more than these popular and usually very crowded places. For those of you who are looking for more affordable places in Florida, I have put together a list of four amazing but quite affordable places that are perfect for a weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

