Minnesota State

Gas Prices Fall for Second Straight Week Ahead of 4th of July

By Jim Maurice
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 2 days ago
UNDATED -- With Independence Day a week away, gas prices continued to fall for a second straight week as the price of oil has faltered. Gas...

Related
Autoweek.com

Where Gas Prices Are Headed This Summer

The Memorial Day travel weekend saw a national average gas price reach $4.62 a gallon, a number that has already been surpassed in subsequent days, with $4.73 quoted on Thursday, June 2. A number of industry experts predict that gas prices will reach an average of $5.00 nationwide by the...
TRAFFIC
Lootpress

Gas Prices Tumble, But How Low Will They Go?

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – A drop in the global price of oil helped the national average for a gallon of gas to fall for a second week to land at $4.89. Economic fears of a potential global recession leading to less demand for oil dropped the price to around $107 per barrel, down from $110 last week.
TRAFFIC
TODAY.com

When will gas prices finally start coming down?

Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, joins TODAY to discuss the shocking rise of gas prices and what to expect in the coming months. “I see nothing really kind of stopping it. I think the response has to come from the consumer. We just have to consume less,” Cinquegrana says.June 11, 2022.
TRAFFIC
Jackson Hole Radio

Drop in demand will lower gas prices

Motorists in Wyoming may soon be getting some relief at the pump. Even as Governor Mark Gordon has launched a committee to look at what can be done about rising fuel prices, the market moves quicker than government. According to Gas Buddy, prices are expected to fall by 5-7 cents...
WYOMING STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Community Policy