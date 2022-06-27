ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

10 providers seeking RCM talent

By Andrew Cass
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Alameda Health System, based in Oakland, Calif., is...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

4 reasons consumers choose healthcare systems

Consumers used to want a health system that was convenient, but now other facets such as patient data access, range of specialists, hospital resources and physician communication are growing in importance, changing the way they are choosing where to receive care, according to research by branding agency Monigle. Monigle surveyed...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital Operations Virtual Summit Co-Hosted by LeanTaaS Reveals AI's Role in Achieving Healthcare ROI

The tumultuous events of the past few years have increased pressure on hospitals and health systems, and irrevocably impacted how they operate. Tasked with solving new and intensified challenges such as capacity limitations, revenue losses, staff shortages, and vulnerable patients, leaders in the industry have sought out ways to improve operations, both during immediate crises and into the future.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

California hospitals must begin sharing patient data in the next year

California passed legislation a year ago requiring all healthcare and human services providers to sign a data-sharing agreement, which will be posted July 1. CalMatters, a nonprofit news source, outlined the goals of the legislation in a June 30 report. California healthcare providers are required to sign the agreement within...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS updates nursing home participation guidance

CMS released updated guidance June 29 on minimum health and safety standards that long-term care facilities must meet to participate in Medicare and Medicaid. Key issues in the updated guidance include abuse and neglect, mental health, substance use disorders, nurse staffing and resident rights. The agency also updated and developed new guidance in the State Operations Manual.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

US News makes 7 changes to Best Hospitals methodology

U.S. News & World Report said several methodology changes will be reflected in this year's edition of Best Hospitals rankings and ratings when they are published July 26. Seven changes that will be reflected in the 2022-23 edition, according to U.S. News:. 1. The effects of COVID-19 on care delivery...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

5 transformative health IT execs share their greatest innovations

Health system IT and digital leaders have the opportunity to create and implement any number of innovations in the increasingly tech-driven healthcare industry. To that end, several of those executives were recently named to Constellation Research's 2023 Business Transformation 150 for their technological leadership. Becker's reached out to them to ask what innovation they are most proud of.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians give up Medicare revenue by rarely using these billing codes

Primary care physicians forgo considerable amounts of Medicare revenue because they infrequently use billing codes for prevention and coordination services despite having eligible patients, according to a study published June 28 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers examined primary care physicians potential and actual use of 34 billing codes...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
beckershospitalreview.com

Wexner Medical Center, Siemens researching how tech can accelerate healthcare discoveries, deliver personalized care

The Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Siemens Healthineers have partnered to bring imaging and treatment technologies from Siemens to Ohio State patient care and research centers. Under a five-year partnership, Siemens Healthineers and Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, will combine its technology and services with Wexner Medical...
COLUMBUS, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

UAB names interim health system CEO

Dawn Bulgarella was selected as interim CEO of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System. Ms. Bulgarella will also continue to serve as president of the UAB Health System and CFO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent's Alliance, according to a June 29 news release. She will step in for Selwyn Vickers, MD, who will become president and CEO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in September. Dr. Vickers serves as senior vice president for medicine and dean of the Heersink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is also the CEO of the UAB Health System and the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent's Alliance.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

GE Healthcare recalls 4K ventilator batteries

GE Healthcare has recalled 4,222 Carescape R860 ventilator backup batteries in a class 1 recall, the most serious type, after discovering replacement batteries were unexpectedly running out of juice. The alert notified users that if replacement batteries fail, the device will stop producing oxygen, which can lead to serious injury...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital designated as rare disease clinical center

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital were designated as a Pheo Para Clinical Center June 28 for patients with rare neuroendocrine tumors. The clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women's Hospital is a collaboration among providers in the Jimmy Fund Clinic, Cancer Genetics and Prevention and the Neuroendocrine and Carcinoid Tumors Program at Dana-Farber; and the Center for Adrenal Disorders at Brigham and Women's.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcm#Stamford Hospital#Alameda Health System#Fairview Health Services#Horn Memorial Hospital#Northwell Health#St Luke#University Health Network#Health Care System
beckershospitalreview.com

HHS launches a website for reproductive care

HHS has launched a website, reproductiverights.gov, to help people understand their abortion rights and find access to contraception and abortion services, Politico reported June 29. The website comes after HHS was accused of being unprepared for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The website includes information on a patient's...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Where health system IT teams are headed: 10 observations

CIOs are taking on larger roles within health systems as technology is growing to support all departments and the system's central mission. "The CIO's role has evolved into a true business leader and clinical partner. IT teams will spend time influencing and being laser-focused on their stakeholder communications skills," said Zafar Chaudry, MD, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer at Seattle Children's. "Also, they'll spend more time in the trenches with stakeholders on the front line and navigating the politics within a healthcare system."
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Fines for non-compliance a top concern of hospital information leaders

The threat of being fined or penalized for regulatory non-compliance is a top concern regarding the ability to safeguard health system data for more than 4 in 10 hospitals, according to a WBR Insights June 2022 report. The team surveyed 200 healthcare leaders across the U.S. and U.K. occupying executive...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Patient data company PicnicHealth lands $60M

PicnicHealth, a tech company that collects and digitizes patients' medical records, closed on $60 million in series C funding June 27 to expand its digital research tool. That platform allows biotech companies to study real-world patient data to find treatments for such specialties as hematology, neurology and rare diseases. PicnicHealth said it plans to use the funding to assemble new datasets for 30 more medical conditions.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
beckershospitalreview.com

13 supply chain leaders on priorities for the rest of 2022

With the COVID-19 pandemic straining medical supply chains for more than two years, operation experts are still grappling with daily disruptions. Becker's asked supply chain leaders to share their priorities for the rest of the year. This compilation features guidance from 13 leaders across the nation who shared insights with Becker's.
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

St. Francis Medical Center taps Dr. John Bruchhaus as chief medical officer

Monroe, La.-based St. Francis Medical Center named John Bruchhaus, MD, its new chief medical officer effective July 5, The Ouachita Citizen reported June 29. Dr. Bruchhaus is bringing more than 22 years of experience to the role, nearly 18 of which have been spent at St. Francis Medical Center. He also will serve as president and chairman of the St. Francis Medical Group board.
MONROE, LA
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since June 22:. 1. Anthony Torres, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of Dignity Health's Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Ariz. 2. Daniel Listi is the new CEO of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
beckershospitalreview.com

Former ProMedica director named CFO of Ohio hospital

Jim Nowaczyk was named the new CFO at Napoleon, Ohio-based Henry County Hospital, The Crescent-News reported on June 28. Prior to joining Henry County Hospital, Nowaczyk worked as the director of financial services for ProMedica Health System. He also has experience in managed care, revenue cycle consulting and the clinical side of the healthcare industry.
NAPOLEON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy