Santa Barbara, CA

SB Aesthetics Medical Spa Uses Injectables To Provide Aesthetic Improvement And Youthful Skin For It’s Santa Barbara Patients

By admin
 3 days ago

“SB Aesthetics Medical Spa is one of the top medical spas in Santa Barbara offering a variety of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and aesthetic med spa services to its patients.”. SB Aesthetics Medical Spa renders FDA-approved treatment to the patients, especially Botox, when solving cosmetic problems. This non-invasive technique has...

Santa Barbara Independent

Food Distribution Sites in Santa Barbara

It’s estimated that between 10 and 15 million people experience food insecurity in America, with about 6 million of those being children. Between 2016 and 2019, the Cottage Hospital Center for Population Health estimated that 21 percent of the adult population of Santa Barbara is food insecure. Nationally and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations

Positivity rates for COVID-19 are on the rise in Santa Barbara County with the majority in South County, according current data posted to the Santa Barbara County Public Health community data dashboard on June 20. The data shows a total of 164 new cases as of June 21 — a...
LOMPOC, CA
Ventura County Reporter

WHOLE LOTTA EVERYTHING | Life is a banquet for Chef Andres Fernandez

PICTURED: Chef Andres Fernandez at the Copa Cubana in Ventura Harbor. Photo submitted. Few restaurateurs have as much on their plate as Andres Fernandez. The owner and chef of both 805 Bar and Grilled Cheese and the Copa Cubana next door keeps busy running two distinctive menus — one famous for its hot, melty, decadent sandwiches; the other dedicated to authentic Cuban cuisine — out of the same kitchen at Ventura Harbor. He also operates nearby Ventura Harbor Comedy Club and, of late, has been splitting his time between his home in Ventura and Havana to work on a film project.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Shark sighting advice comes out as more people hit the Central Coast waters

Shark sightings are becoming more frequent on the Central Coast with more people in the waters , more cameras in use and a growing shark population. One area where sightings have been common in the summer months has been in pockets of the Carpinteria coast. The post Shark sighting advice comes out as more people hit the Central Coast waters appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

South Coast Business & Technology Awards celebrate local innovators

Ten standout organizations and individuals were honored at the 2022 South Coast Business & Technology Awards ceremony held June 16 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The annual awards celebrate innovation, leadership and success in the area’s business and technology sectors. Proceeds from the event benefit the Scholarship Foundation...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

HAPPENINGS | June 30-July 7, 2022

PICTURED: DAY AT THE BEACH ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW | Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Discover works by over 12 artists. Sea glass, apothecary, hats, jewelry and more. Presented by Oxnard Local Artists and hosted by Miscellaneous Treasures, 2301 Roosevelt Blvd., Silver Strand Beach, www.facebook.com/MiscellaneousTreasuresInc. Happenings includes community events,...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

EDC's Former Executive Director Passes Away

The Environmental Defense Center and our community lost a dear friend, champion, and warrior on Friday, our former Executive Director, Owen Bailey. Owen served as EDC’s fearless and compassionate leader for over nine years, and he made an impact on every one of us who had a chance to meet him and work with him. With his relentless passion, determination, and unmatchable ability to tell the story of our work, Owen’s inspiration and direction helped lead our community and develop EDC to be the strong organization we are today. But EDC knew him well before he joined our staff in 2013. We met him when he worked for the Sierra Club as part of the Club’s coastal campaign. We first worked with him on the effort to preserve Hearst Ranch and then in our victorious fight against the BHP Billiton LNG proposal offshore Oxnard. Owen won us over with his passion, eloquence, and inspiration. We worked side by side with him to battle BHP Billiton, as we provided the legal and scientific research, and he translated our work so that the community could understand the threat and feel empowered to stand up to the largest mining company in the world. Together, we persisted and eventually prevailed.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Backstory | What’s Behind UCSB’s Wall of Silence?

Hi, everyone. I’m back from paternity leave and reviving my newsletter, except now it’s called The Backstory, a column about the things that sometimes get hidden between the lines. Thanks for reading. My head is killing me. Not from all the caffeine. Not from the jackhammer next door....
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Male Stabbed Numerous Times in The Torso | Newbury Park

06.30.2022 | 1:13 AM | NEWBURY PARK – Ventura County Sheriff deputies responded to a call from a male stating he had been stabbed in the wash running parallel to the 1800 block of W Hillcrest Dr. Deputies were also advised that the suspect was possibly still in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

SLO County won't file charges Lompoc fire chief accused of domestic violence

Officials in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday declined to file criminal charges against a Lompoc Fire Department chief following an alleged domestic violence-related incident in Cambria last month, according to a District Attorney's Office spokesman. Also on Tuesday, Welch, 55, formally announced she will retire on July 20, said...
LOMPOC, CA
Coastal View

Class of 1982 celebrates 40-year reunion

On Saturday, June 25, members of the Carpinteria High School class of 1982 celebrated their 40th anniversary with a reunion at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center. Classmates from across the U.S. and at least one other country met to share memories and catch-up. The Alacazar Theatre commemorated the milestone with a special marquis.
CARPINTERIA, CA

