Myrtle Beach, SC

A Man Was Killed By An Alligator In Myrtle Beach This Weekend

By Melanie Day
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad news out of South Carolina after this weekend. NBC is reporting that a man was killed by an alligator after the animal dragged him into a pond in Myrtle Beach. The incident occurred Friday morning. It happened in the Excalaber Court area of Myrtle Beach. First responders were called to...

K.Sum
2d ago

People who come down to enjoy the weather and activities like golf here in the South need to be made aware that yes, gators are in the water. Stop killing animals who are only doing what they know how to do - be an animal. Maybe warning signs need to be changed from NO swimming in water due to gators to STAY AWAY FROM WATER, GATORS WILL ATTACK AND DRAG YOU TO YOUR DEATH AND EAT YOUR BLOODY CARCUS. That might deter a person.

DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago

I don't golf but if I did it wouldn't be on a golf course that has gators.

