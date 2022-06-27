Brent Hall

Lorraine Stiefvater Millan, age 74, a resident of Ocala, Florida, died on June 9, 2022, following a short battle with lung cancer. She was born on August 16, 1947, in New York City, New York, to the late John Stiefvater, Jr. and the late Billie (Hawley) Stiefvater. Lorraine lived where life took her whether that was in Long Island, NY; Nuremberg, Germany; Fairfax, Virginia; or her final destination in Ocala, Florida, where Lorraine and the love of her life and best friend, the late David Millan called home. From the moment they met until David’s death in 2003, they spent time boating (Catchin ‘L’ or Catching ‘L’ Again), eating blue crabs, or celebrating milestones between their blended families.

