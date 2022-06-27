ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Brent Hall

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent Hall, 83, of Ocala, Florida passed away at The Bridge of Ocala on June 18, 2022. He was born January 3, 1939, the son of the late Joseph Irvin and Wauneta (Williams) Hall. Brent was a native of Morgan County, Ohio, and moved to the Ocala area after his college...

www.ocala-news.com

ocala-news.com

Robert Miller

Robert (Bob) Miller, 73, of Ocala Florida, and formerly of Streator Illinois passed away June 8th. Bob passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Cremation Rites have been accorded and Services will be at a later date. Bob was born in Streator, Illinois, on February 18th, 1949 to Raymond...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Sammie Moore

Sammie Moore, 64, passed away June 16, 2022 peacefully at home. He was born January 8, 1958 in Ocala, Florida and has lived in Marion County all his life. He was an over-road truck driver for many years. He is preceded in death by his son, Jobe Alexander Moore. He...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Tina Jane Green

Tina Jane (Kendrick) Green born February 15, 1956 in Pensacola, Florida, passed over into everlasting peace with her Redeemer, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. Tina was preceded in death by her mother, Betty (Echols) Kendrick, and her sister, Beverly Sexton, of Southaven, Mississippi. Tina was...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Sabrena Renea Hector

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, Sabrena Renea Hector went on to be with the Lord. No more pain or suffering and she now has eternal peace with our Lord Jesus. She was born in Ocala, Florida, on February 20, 1964 to William Taft Hector, Jr., and Rosa Lee Hector. Sabrena...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Willie Terry Jr.

Willie Terry, Jr. “Bates” went home to be with the Father on June 13, 2022. He was born on November 7, 1963, to the late Willie and Ella M. Terry, Sr. in Ocala, Florida. He was converted at an early age and joined Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Carl Stroud

Carl Stroud, 83, of Ocala passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Estelle’s Hospice House in Ocala. Carl Stroud was a native of Clay County, North Carolina and has lived in this area for several years. He was a retired truck driver. In his free time he enjoyed gardening and RC airplanes.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Diana Leitner Watson

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Gippie Diana Leitner Watson on June 21, 2022. Affectionately known as Diney, Grammy, or Granny D. Diana was born in Ocala, Florida on February 2, 1932. She was predeceased by her parents, Leonidus Leitner Junior and Cammie Loise Peeples...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Lorraine Stiefvater Millan

Lorraine Stiefvater Millan, age 74, a resident of Ocala, Florida, died on June 9, 2022, following a short battle with lung cancer. She was born on August 16, 1947, in New York City, New York, to the late John Stiefvater, Jr. and the late Billie (Hawley) Stiefvater. Lorraine lived where life took her whether that was in Long Island, NY; Nuremberg, Germany; Fairfax, Virginia; or her final destination in Ocala, Florida, where Lorraine and the love of her life and best friend, the late David Millan called home. From the moment they met until David’s death in 2003, they spent time boating (Catchin ‘L’ or Catching ‘L’ Again), eating blue crabs, or celebrating milestones between their blended families.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Public Schools to host hometown hiring event

Marion County Public Schools will be hosting a hometown hiring event at three school locations on Tuesday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the three-hour event, MCPS will be looking to hire teachers, support staff, team members for the Marion Afterschool Program, and team members for the transportation, custodial, and food service departments.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ector Joseph DePizzol

Ector Joseph DePizzol “Joe”, 72, passed away June 21, 2022. He was born September 28, 1949 in Greensburg, PA to Ector and Ann DePizzol. Joe was a carpenter for many years and moved to Ocala from PA in 1985. He is preceded in death by his daugher, Jessica...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Donald Robert Kessler

Donald Robert Kessler, 73, passed away June 10, 2022. He was born December 17, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY to John and Marion Kessler. He was an IT specialist for 35 years and relocated to Ocala Fla from Monmouth County, NJ in 2011. He is preceded in death by his parents...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Albert Terry Jackson

Albert Terry Jackson, 85, of Ocala, Florida, and longtime resident of Middletown, Connecticut, passed away on June 14, 2022. Terry was a dedicated and accomplished coach, and a loving husband, father, and son. Terry earned his BA and M.Ed from Springfield College in 1960 and 1961 respectively. He was named...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more family-friendly activities

I really would like to see more activities for families and children. The water park was taken away, and it would be nice to have it, especially with the heat in Ocala. Activities like an ice skating rink, miniature golf, and music festivals would keep people active and it would also be good for the kids.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Patriotic Snowy Egret In Dunnellon

This patriotic snowy egret was celebrating on a dock in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
ocala-news.com

MCSO deputy recognized for going ‘above and beyond’ to help resident

A local resident recently reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to recognize a deputy who went above and beyond to help him. On Friday, June 17, the male resident was exploring in the Ocala National Forest, near the Pinecastle Bombing Range. When he went to leave the area, his vehicle became stuck on a sugar sand road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Sunset In Southeast Ocala Near Belleview

Check out this beautiful sunset that occurred after storm clouds disappeared near the southeast section of Ocala. Thanks to Doug Donley for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident shares thoughts on growth in southwest Ocala

There are three very important topics that need to be brought to the attention of the City of Ocala. The first topic is that the area of Marion Oaks is growing extremely fast. Construction is outrageous, which in a way is good because it’s increasing the housing value, but of course it will also increase taxes in a time when everything from food to gas has practically doubled in price.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Free diabetes education classes kick off this week at Marion Oaks Fitness and Recreation Center

A free weekly series of classes on diabetes education and prevention is beginning this week at the Marion Oaks Fitness and Recreation Center. The Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion), in partnership with the Marion County Hospital District, is offering the free classes at the fitness and recreation center, which is located at 280 Marion Oaks Lane in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL

