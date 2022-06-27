ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jack Vidgen wins $10,000 for his charity after dominating celebrity challenge on Australian Ninja Warrior

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jack Vidgen was crowed the winner of Australian Ninja Warrior's celebrity challenge on Monday.

The singer, 25, won $10,000 his chosen charity, the Trish MS Research Foundation, after dominating a celebrity challenge on the show.

Jack competed against swimmer Emily Seebohm and footballer Archie Thompson in the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxuJA_0gNH1CZb00
Jack Vidgen won $10,000 for his charity after dominating the celebrity challenge on Australian Ninja Warrior

'OH MY GOD I WON WTF?!' a shocked Jack wrote on Instagram.

'So stoked to have won 10k for my charity @trishmsresearchfoundation! I'm a ninja hehe,' he continued.

Jack won after successfully running up to the Warped Wall and pushing the buzzer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpK7I_0gNH1CZb00
Jack won after successfully running up to the Warped Wall and pushing the buzzer

After his win, the singer told commentators Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw, of the Will and Woody drive show on KIIS FM, what the money meant.

'I don't want to get emotional,' he said.

'It just means a lot. My dad has MS, so raising awareness just means the world. I can't believe it!'

Australian Ninja Warrior premiered on Channel Nine and 9Now on Monday, June 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTHHZ_0gNH1CZb00
After his win, the singer told commentators Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw, of the Will and Woody drive show on KIIS FM, what the money meant 

Celebrities will take on a new obstacle course for charity in the new season.

And for the first time, teenagers will also compete against adult Ninjas.

Nine has revealed athletes as young as 16 and 17 will be part of the show's revamped format, Attack of the Teens, reports TV Blackbox.

The teen Ninjas will face-off against fan favourites Zak Stolz, Fred Dorrington, Ashlin Herbert, Ben Polson and Olivia Vivian, among others, as they compete on the show's famous over-sized obstacle course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQAut_0gNH1CZb00
The new season of Australian Ninja Warrior premiered on Channel Nine and 9Now on Monday, June 27 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
The US Sun

Sister Wives star comes out as trans and reveals new name

MERI and Kody Brown's child Leon has come out as trans. The Sister Wives star, who was formerly known as Mariah, revealed that their name is Leo or Leon and their pronouns are they/them. Leon, 26, proudly came out as "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," in an inspirational Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

One step closer! Gymnast Simone Biles shares glimpse at the save the dates for her wedding as she prepares to tie the knot with NFL star fiancé Jonathan Owens in an exotic beach ceremony

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has ticked off another important part of her wedding plans with her NFL player fiancé Jonathan Owens, as the pair sent out their Save the Date cards. Owens, 26, popped the question to Biles, 25, in a gazebo at sunset on Valentine's Day, presenting...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archie Thompson
Person
Jack Vidgen
Person
Olivia Vivian
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis WITHDRAW from Wimbledon men's doubles as controversial Australian star opts to 'prioritise singles' after four-hour first round match

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete in the competition but have pulled out and been replaced by alternates Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez. Kyrgios said: 'I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Top Aussie model once named the 'third most handsome man alive' breaks his silence over his shocking Chemist Warehouse scam - but is he sorry?

A fashion model dubbed South Sudan's third most handsome man alive has broken his silence after admitting to stealing credit card information to go on spending sprees at Chemist Warehouse stores across Sydney. Anei Dut, 27, who has strutted the catwalk for some of the globe's hottest designers including Camilla...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Ninja Warrior#Ninjas#Australian#The Warped Wall#Kiis Fm#Channel Nine
Daily Mail

This calmer Nick Kyrgios could go all the way at Wimbledon, after he put his bad behaviour on ice (largely) to beat Filip Krajinovic in straight sets and show the class of a contender... although his self-control is fragile

'Good game the other day,' Nick Kyrgios observed to a line judge as he prepared for the tennis match which saw him breeze into Wimbledon's Third Round, earlier on Thursday. This was no casual court-side encounter. The grey-haired official of more mature years was one of those subjected to some of worst of the Australian's ire, during the three hours of personalised abuse he dished out while overcoming Britain's Paul Jubb, two days ago.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

450K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy