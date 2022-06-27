Jack Vidgen wins $10,000 for his charity after dominating celebrity challenge on Australian Ninja Warrior
Jack Vidgen was crowed the winner of Australian Ninja Warrior's celebrity challenge on Monday.
The singer, 25, won $10,000 his chosen charity, the Trish MS Research Foundation, after dominating a celebrity challenge on the show.
Jack competed against swimmer Emily Seebohm and footballer Archie Thompson in the competition.
'OH MY GOD I WON WTF?!' a shocked Jack wrote on Instagram.
'So stoked to have won 10k for my charity @trishmsresearchfoundation! I'm a ninja hehe,' he continued.
Jack won after successfully running up to the Warped Wall and pushing the buzzer.
After his win, the singer told commentators Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw, of the Will and Woody drive show on KIIS FM, what the money meant.
'I don't want to get emotional,' he said.
'It just means a lot. My dad has MS, so raising awareness just means the world. I can't believe it!'
Australian Ninja Warrior premiered on Channel Nine and 9Now on Monday, June 27.
Celebrities will take on a new obstacle course for charity in the new season.
And for the first time, teenagers will also compete against adult Ninjas.
Nine has revealed athletes as young as 16 and 17 will be part of the show's revamped format, Attack of the Teens, reports TV Blackbox.
The teen Ninjas will face-off against fan favourites Zak Stolz, Fred Dorrington, Ashlin Herbert, Ben Polson and Olivia Vivian, among others, as they compete on the show's famous over-sized obstacle course.
