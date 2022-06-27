ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman reveals how she was a victim of 'number spoofing' after scammers changed their caller ID to make it look like her bank was calling and got £22,000 after emptying her account and taking out a loan and overdraft

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A woman has revealed how scammers changed their number to look like her bank was calling and managed to steal thousands from her account in sophisticated new scam.

Millie Clark, from Worthing, wants to raise awareness about the convincing scam after she was conned out of £22,000 when fraudsters used her account to get loans and overdrafts.

The dog trainer, 26, told This Morning presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how she scammed after she received a call from the same number as HSBC's customer care line after thieves changed their caller ID using online tools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5RIL_0gNH0yXK00
Millie Clark, from Worthing, revealed how scammers changed their number to mimic her banks and they managed to steel thousands from her account in sophisticated new scam

At the start of May 2020, Millie received a 'phishing' text with a link to a fake but convincing O2 website, asking her to update her payment details.

She said: 'All they asked me for was my full name, account number and sort code. It was relatively sensitive, but you know, you would give that to your friends and family members to pay you and things like that, so I didn't think too much of it.'

After she updated her details the scammers now had private information which they used to pose as her bank.

A few days later they called her, posing as the fraud prevention team at her bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCcoK_0gNH0yXK00
The dog trainer, 26, told This Morning presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how she scammed after she received a call from the same number as HSBC's customer care line after the thief's were able to mimic the number
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLSjH_0gNH0yXK00
At the start of May 2020, Millie received a 'phishing' text with a link to a fake but convincing O2 website, asking her to update her payment details

She said: 'They can change the caller ID on your phone when they ring you, so basically it can come up from any number they want.

'The people who rang me, rang from HSBC's customer care number which matched the number on the back of my bank card and that was the bit that got me hook line and sinker, until then I was suspicious.'

Claiming a mystery third party was hacking her account, they told her to send the money to another HSBC account for safe-keeping.

After winning her trust the scammers persuaded her to give them her security codes and took out a loan and overdraft worth more than £10,000 on her account while they were on the phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYF3l_0gNH0yXK00
She wants to raise awareness about the convincing scam after she was conned out of £22,000 after fraudsters created loans and overdrafts from her account

Millie, who owns Highdown Agility dog training club, also gave them access to her business account, from which they took £12,000 from.

This included £500 which was fundraised to keep her business going through the lockdown.

It was only when the real HSBC fraud prevention team called her the next day that Millie realised what had happened.

Millie said: 'The person on the phone said "No we didn't call you yesterday" and I said, "You did, you rang me twice at this time and this time" and then I think he realised.

'He said: "That's what the scammers do. They ring you pretending to be us, your money is gone."

In the past six months, 40 million people have been targeted by scammers in the UK which is a 14 per cent increase on last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12E9eF_0gNH0yXK00
Millie, who owns Highdown Agility dog training club, also gave them access to her business account, from which they took £12,000 from

What should I do if I get a scam call?

Never give out personal or financial information such as your bank account details or your PIN over the phone, even if the caller claims to be from your bank.

If you feel harassed or intimidated you should always end the call, don't be pressurised into anything.

Always ring the organisation or bank back on the number you have for them. Make sure you find the number yourself and don’t use the one provided by the caller.

Scammers will try to rush you into providing your personal details, they may say your bank account is at risk if you don't give them the information they need right away.

If you identify a scam and you have a smartphone, you can use the settings on the phone to block unwanted numbers.

If you are a victim of a scam you need to report it with your banks fraud team or contact Action Fraud on their helpline: 0300 123 2040

Source: ageuk.org.uk

Comments / 9

makeminefreedom
2d ago

Someone called and told me I had ordered something from Amazon. I told the caller thank you I'll call Amazon and hung up. Of course there was no order it was just a scammer.

Reply(1)
4
pork chop
3d ago

all the caller ID we have (apps) and you still answer ,if it's important enough they will leave a message 🤦

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

Bank of America worker, 42, who faked terminal cancer in £1.8m insurance scam and blew the money on cars, property, and private education for his children is jailed for six years

A former Bank of America worker who faked having terminal cancer as part of a series of scams worth a combined £1.8 million has been jailed for more than six years. Rajesh Ghedia, 42, falsely said he would be dead within 12 months, faking medical documentation and letters from a consultant to claim insurance money between October 2020 and May last year.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Woman who was scammed out of £500,000 by her partner reveals how he used their son as a 'pawn' by increasing his demands for money when she was a tired new mother

A woman who was conned out of £500,000 by her partner has revealed how he used their son as a 'pawn' in his scam. Mother-of-four Chrissy Handy, from Cheltenham, was conned by Marc Hatton in the noughties after they met in a coffee shop and he introduced himself as a financial consultant under the fake name Alexander Marc d'Ariken de Rothschild-Hatton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Willoughby
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Broke heiress is blocked from accessing her $12MILLION fortune until she fulfils her father's final wish of getting a job - but says she has ADHD and contests the will instead

An Australian heiress is set to inherit a whopping $12million fortune if she can fulfil a simple task: get a job. But Clare Brown says her father's final request is unrealistic. The broke former private school girl is now contesting her father's will in court after her trust blocked her...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Postman says his 'life has been turned upside down' after his bank account went £1MILLION overdrawn due to Barclays error - and ALL his direct debits were cancelled

A Royal Mail postman has told how his ‘life has been turned upside down’ since Barclays wrongly told him that his two bank accounts were nearly £1million overdrawn. Azhar Bhutta, 38, who normally has around £1,000 in his current account saw the blunder when he logged on to his Barclays app on his mobile phone on Monday last week.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caller Id#Hsbc Bank#Scammers#Fraud#Overdraft#O2
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified to learn her boyfriend made himself the beneficiary on all her bank accounts without telling her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was money hungry. My ex-boyfriend worked tirelessly to bilk me out of as much money as possible throughout our eight-year relationship. He considered himself "financially savvy," but it went way deeper than that. He was greedy and sneaky.
Lefty Graves

Store clerk gave me back my money and more when I paid her

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My parents lived in another area of the country for many years, and I used to love visiting them because there were a lot of great boutique shops in the area. On one such excursion, I went into a new shop and bought several items that I thought my daughter back home would love.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-three, 69, who tried to sell his ex-partner's £1m seaside home whilst she was away and firebombed a neighbour's £40,000 Range Rover is jailed for four years

A scorned boyfriend who tried to sell his ex partner's £1million home from under her and firebombed a neighbour's £40,000 Range Rover after she told police he had been breaking in next door has been jailed. Graham Harmes, 69, waged a five-month stalking campaign against Dr Margit Szel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Couple 'forced woman to work without proper pay'

A Lisburn couple have been handed suspended sentences for keeping an employee in enforced servitude. John Izekor, 36, and Precious Izekor, 29, kept their housekeeper and nanny in the dark about her immigration status and refused to return her passport or pay her an agreed rate. It is the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

450K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy