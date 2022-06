I like to think I’m pretty organized. I’ve been this way since I was a kid, and I have one person in particular to thank for it: my mom. She’s been setting the example for running an organized household since I was in diapers. I remember the giant paper calendar she hung in our kitchen, with each member of the family’s obligations and appointments highlighted in a different color. I also remember spending rainy Saturdays organizing our board game closet together — an activity I enjoyed (!) — and marveling at how she thought to stack the games vertically, like books on a bookshelf, rather than in sloppy piles.

