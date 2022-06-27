$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota

You can buy all sorts of different fireworks to celebrate our nation's independence on the 4th of July, right? But which ones are actually legal here in Minnesota?. Well, not many. Okay, that's not exactly true. But most of the really fun-looking fireworks? Yeah, they're probably not legal. (Back in my home state of Wisconsin, though, it's another story. Because many of my homies back in America's Dairyland are basically a bunch of pyromaniacs. That explains the proliferation of fireworks tents selling all those fun fireworks right over the Wisconsin border, where it's still legal.)

