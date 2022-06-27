ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Direct Coming Tomorrow, Focused On Third-Party Games

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo is hosting another Nintendo Direct briefing this week, and it will focus on third-party games. The "mini" broadcast will contain about 25 minutes of information on upcoming third-party Switch games. The event begins Tuesday, June 27 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET, and can be streamed...

Gamespot

Nintendo Direct Mini: Biggest Announcements And Games

Update: A 25-minute Nintendo Direct Mini aired this morning, and it was packed with games, trailers, and announcements for Nintendo Switch owners. Among the biggest announcements: The Persona games are finally coming to Switch, a number of demos and games are out now on the eShop, and we finally know when we'll be playing Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. You can rewatch the entire Direct Mini in the video below, and hit the links for our full coverage of the event.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

DNF Duel Review - Here Comes A New Challenger

Throughout the years, the fighting game has proven to be one of the most versatile genres. Much of that versatility comes through guest characters, from The Walking Dead's villain-turned-antihero Negan joining Tekken 7, to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's all-star cast. With DNF Duel, Arc System Works ups the ante on this idea, taking an entire game--Nexon's long-running MMO Dungeon Fighter Online--and building a fresh fighting game with it. The result is a solid brawler that, despite a mediocre story, boasts a varied roster, near-flawless online play, and a fighting system with plenty of options for newcomers and seasoned veterans alike.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Start The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the massive expansion adding more story, monsters, and gear to the base game, is now available on Nintendo Switch and PC. The new expansion includes a new locale, new story quests, and a bunch of monsters from throughout the Monster Hunter series. Sunbreak takes place after the base game of Monster Hunter Rise so there are a few prerequisites to start the DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

PS Plus free games: Free PS5 and PS4 games for July 2022 revealed

Sony’s new tiered PlayStation Plus memberships might be confusing, but the good news is that every tier still gets free games every month. The even better news is that those games continue to be high-quality. In July 2022, PS Plus members get Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon free on PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Portal Games Come to Nintendo Switch

The Portal Companion Collection is hitting the Nintendo Switch eShop on Tuesday, the company revealed during its Nintendo Direct Mini showcase, giving you another chance to play Valve's classic puzzle-platform games. The two-game compilation will set you back $20. The original Portal came out in 2007, and saw you using...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 65-inch 4K TV just dropped below $400 at Walmart

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to upgrade your home theater setup with a large 4K TV, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s $402 discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s down to just $398, which is less than half its original price of $800, for one of the best Walmart TV deals that you can shop right now.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Games Are Great for SNES Fans

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass have a couple of new games, including one game that's technically three games in one and potentially nostalgic for any that grew up playing RPGs on the SNES. As of yesterday, subscribers of both tiers of the subscription service on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can now enjoy Shadowrun Trilogy, which includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition.
VIDEO GAMES

