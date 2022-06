OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A scammer tricked an elderly Otsego County victim into providing their Social Security Number, police said. According to Michigan State Police, the scammer called the victim and said they were a federal officer with the Office of the Inspector General. The caller told the victim that their name was used to rent a vehicle in southern Texas, and that vehicle was invovled in drug trafficking.

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO