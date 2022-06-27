Novak Djokovic win over with Kwon Soon-woo delayed TWICE with medical emergencies on Centre Court as BBC viewers worried

NOVAK DJOKOVIC'S first match of his Wimbledon defence was suspended briefly twice due to medical emergencies for fans in the Centre Court crowd.

But the reigning champ, 35, survived a bit of a scare to progress into round two.

Novak Djokovic's match was stopped when a fan was taken ill at Wimbledon Credit: Getty

Four medics in total rushed to the first scene to provide assistance Credit: Paul Edwards

Djokovic was preparing to serve at 1-0 down in the second set when play was temporarily halted for the first time.

At the change of ends, a spectator was taken ill with FOUR medics darting into the stands to help.

The Serbian had been walking into position to serve when it became apparent there was a serious issue in the 15,000-seater stadium.

Both Djokovic and opponent Kwon Soon-woo returned to their seats at the side of the famous lawn.

The emergency services treated the individual and there was warm applause as they were taken away from the stand.

Play was suspended for around five minutes.

Incredibly, later in the same set, another medical emergency led to an older spectator being helped out.

Djokovic went on to drop that second set but came through 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 27 minutes.

The top seed is aiming to win a seventh Wimbledon crown this year - and move on to 21 Grand Slam titles.

He is also aiming to win his fourth consecutive singles title at the All England Club – a feat only managed by Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg in the Open Era.

Djokovic said: “All credit to him for playing some really high-quality tennis.

“I didn’t have any lead-up tournaments prior to this so I was always going to feel less comfortable than I’d like to, especially against a player who hits it as cleanly as he does.

“So I had to figure out a way to get in control of the points, which wasn’t easy.

"This Court is truly special. It’s where I dreamed of playing, where my childhood dreams came true and it’s an absolute honour and pleasure to play here.

Now I’ve got to 80, let’s try and make it 100

"This sport has given me everything. I owe it a lot. I’m not a youngster any more but the love and flame for the sport still burns in me.

“I try to play my best tennis at the Grand Slams. Now I’ve got to 80, let’s try and make it 100.”

Earlier on day one of the Championships, a ball boy was given Percy Pigs by Brit Jodie Burrage after feeling dizzy while at work on Court 18.

The youngster also took a sports energy gel before being put into a wheelchair and taken away for further checks.

Wimbledon got off to a rough start with rain stopping play within the first hour.

But that did not dampen the spirits of the VIPs and celebrities including the likes of Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexi Hughes as well as Made in Chelsea beauty Kimberley Garner.

