Florida State

Gas prices across Florida drop ahead of a busy Fourth of July weekend

usf.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists across Florida are seeing a break at the gas jump just in time for Fourth of July weekend. According to a news release from AAA, the average prices of a gallon of gas dropped 14 cents last week, to $4.68 a gallon....

wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu

usf.edu

Increasing thunderstorm chances, flash flood risk over the next few days

Flash flooding will be possible over portions of the Sunshine State Thursday through the weekend as thunderstorm activity becomes more widespread. So far this week, afternoon thunderstorms have been driven inland, toward the western Florida peninsula, by a strong Atlantic breeze supplemented by widescale easterlies. These storms produced localized downpours, and since Monday locations from Cape Coral to the Big Bend have received three to six inches of rainfall. Farther north, the Panhandle has also received heavy amounts of rain this week, due in part to a stalled front directly to the northwest and humid onshore flow from the Gulf of Mexico. Since Monday, three to five inches of rain have fallen in areas from Apalachicola to the Mobile/Pensacola area.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Strong outcomes in employment and workforce metrics help USF stand out as a leader among state universities

The University of South Florida’s performance places second among all state universities, according to new data presented this week to the Florida Board of Governors (BOG), providing a strong indicator that USF is leading the way in driving the state’s economy and advancing communities within the Tampa Bay region. The BOG measures each university against a series of student success-focused metrics that offer insight into how institutions are meeting the state’s needs.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Flu cases are declining in Florida but still higher than normal

Flu cases in Florida are steadily declining but remain much higher than usual for this time of year. Flu season typically ends in May and starts again in October. But cases spiked at the end of last month in parts of the state, including the Tampa Bay region. Polk County...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Winter Park therapist says calls for mental health help are on the rise since Roe was overturned

Some Floridians are finding themselves struggling with their mental health after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. Winter Park therapist Cherlette McCullough says she’s receiving calls from people who support abortion rights, and are angry and sad, and also people who are anti-abortion bothered by the intensity of debate or division within families.
WINTER PARK, FL
usf.edu

Timeline: Tropicana Field and the Rays' future in Tampa Bay

After almost two years of planning how to redevelop the Tropicana Field site, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced on Wednesday that he will launch a new “request for proposal” (RFP) process, canceling the initial request from 2020 and previous mayor Rick Kriseman. In a statement released on...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
usf.edu

These new Florida health care laws are set to hit the books Friday

Nearly 150 laws that Florida legislators passed this year are set to hit the books Friday. The new laws range from a record $109.9 billion budget to naming a state dessert. In all, lawmakers sent 280 bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Of that total, 149 had July 1 effective dates. Seventy-five took effect immediately when signed. Others are slated to take effect Oct. 1, Jan. 1 or at other times.
FLORIDA STATE
