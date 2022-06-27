Gas prices across Florida drop ahead of a busy Fourth of July weekend

Flash flooding will be possible over portions of the Sunshine State Thursday through the weekend as thunderstorm activity becomes more widespread. So far this week, afternoon thunderstorms have been driven inland, toward the western Florida peninsula, by a strong Atlantic breeze supplemented by widescale easterlies. These storms produced localized downpours, and since Monday locations from Cape Coral to the Big Bend have received three to six inches of rainfall. Farther north, the Panhandle has also received heavy amounts of rain this week, due in part to a stalled front directly to the northwest and humid onshore flow from the Gulf of Mexico. Since Monday, three to five inches of rain have fallen in areas from Apalachicola to the Mobile/Pensacola area.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO