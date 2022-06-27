ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

PCarMarket Hosts 1972 Jeep CJ-5 V8 Sale

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKkfY_0gNGwebC00

This V8-powered beast is the perfect offroader for any performance-focused classic car enthusiast.

Jeep has been an icon of the American automotive community for decades because of its work within the military and utility vehicle industry. Originally designed to be the best practical vehicular solution to rough terrain and nearly constant danger, these automobiles quickly grew synonymous with the nation's armed forces. Eventually, Jeep evolved into a civilian-focused car company whose primary concern was providing the people with a strong offroader and daily driver they could count on. So naturally, many utilitarian car enthusiasts flocked to the brand, and as their reach expanded, so did their popularity and status within the American automotive industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhPa8_0gNGwebC00

This particular Jeep is an excellent example of what made the original vehicles unique and is a great comparison to the modern models. Produced in 1972, this CJ-5 is unlike most other Jeeps you'll find on the current collector car market. One of the biggest things that make the vehicle a precious and desirable piece is what is under the hood. Along with this great engine, the exterior and interior quality has been kept in excellent shape. The sturdy black shell shows rivets and other patterns on the exterior, adding to the military style and attitude. We mentioned that this vehicle has a crazy engine, so what is this ridiculous powerhouse which has such an effect on this Jeep's performance capabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzAER_0gNGwebC00

Under the hood, you'll find an impressive 304 cubic inch V8 engine which provides a stark contrast against most Jeeps whose engine bays typically sport straight-six or inline-four engines. That powerhouse is an excellent option for any automotive enthusiast passionate about utility and performance. One of the best parts of this Jeep is the convertible top which further allows you to enjoy the added speed and acceleration provided by the V8 engine. Shooting exhaust out of a couple side pipes and spinning a set of massive offroading tires, this incredible automobile represents everything good about Jeep as a company. That's why you should consider this 1972 Jeep CJ-5 V8 for your shining automotive collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3tqu_0gNGwebC00

When buying or selling a world class enthusiast vehicle, having access to the right audience is critical. PCARMARKET has attracted a global community of collectors, race car drivers, and enthusiasts who share a common passion. As a result, PCARMARKET has become one of the fastest growing automotive auction marketplaces in the world. In addition to buying and selling cars, parts, and memorabilia, members gain access to current market data as well as entertaining and informative original streaming content.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
Motorious

1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck Is A Stone Cold Masterpiece

This C10 is an action movie hero with performance and style to match. The Chevy C10 platform is an incredible truck for any automotive enthusiast passionate about adventuring on the open trails. With many great engine options, upgradable suspension, and iconic styling, these vehicles have taken the spotlight of today’s automotive enthusiast culture. Whether you prefer the earlier models, made in the 1960s, or the latest C10s built-in 1987, there is something for every truck lover with these automobiles. Particularly popular with those who appreciate the vintage quality of classic cars, these trucks can be used for practically any project, from racing to offroading. This C10 is a perfect example of just that.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Jeep Cj#Vehicles#Jeeps#Jeep Cj 5 V8 Sale#American
Autoweek.com

The 10 Cars Catalytic Converter Thieves Target Most Often

Catalytic converters: you never think about them until the day you go to start your car and discover the one that was once attached to your vehicle is gone. The biggest clues your catalytic converter might have been stolen? An excessive amount of engine noise and noxious fumes coming from underneath the car.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You

The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are both on the list of the deadliest cars in America. However, it is mostly due to the volume of the cars on the list. The post Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
71K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy