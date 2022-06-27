PCarMarket Hosts 1972 Jeep CJ-5 V8 Sale

This V8-powered beast is the perfect offroader for any performance-focused classic car enthusiast.

Jeep has been an icon of the American automotive community for decades because of its work within the military and utility vehicle industry. Originally designed to be the best practical vehicular solution to rough terrain and nearly constant danger, these automobiles quickly grew synonymous with the nation's armed forces. Eventually, Jeep evolved into a civilian-focused car company whose primary concern was providing the people with a strong offroader and daily driver they could count on. So naturally, many utilitarian car enthusiasts flocked to the brand, and as their reach expanded, so did their popularity and status within the American automotive industry.

This particular Jeep is an excellent example of what made the original vehicles unique and is a great comparison to the modern models. Produced in 1972, this CJ-5 is unlike most other Jeeps you'll find on the current collector car market. One of the biggest things that make the vehicle a precious and desirable piece is what is under the hood. Along with this great engine, the exterior and interior quality has been kept in excellent shape. The sturdy black shell shows rivets and other patterns on the exterior, adding to the military style and attitude. We mentioned that this vehicle has a crazy engine, so what is this ridiculous powerhouse which has such an effect on this Jeep's performance capabilities.

Under the hood, you'll find an impressive 304 cubic inch V8 engine which provides a stark contrast against most Jeeps whose engine bays typically sport straight-six or inline-four engines. That powerhouse is an excellent option for any automotive enthusiast passionate about utility and performance. One of the best parts of this Jeep is the convertible top which further allows you to enjoy the added speed and acceleration provided by the V8 engine. Shooting exhaust out of a couple side pipes and spinning a set of massive offroading tires, this incredible automobile represents everything good about Jeep as a company. That's why you should consider this 1972 Jeep CJ-5 V8 for your shining automotive collection.

