Chagrin Falls food scene offers fresh authentic sushi for seafood lovers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Executive Chef Jim Barnhart from The Hotel at Oberlin shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make a wonderful summer dish. The 1833 Restaurant located in The Hotel at Oberlin offers seasonally inspired menus and Chef Barnhart showcases locally sourced ingredients and regional artisan products.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Botanical Garden is celebrating summer in a big way with a colorful new art installation by artist Rachel Hayes. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton walks through the beautiful gardens to experience the large-scale textile work called ‘Awake in Every Sense’. Kenny also highlights other summer happenings at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.
SOL restaurant located in downtown Willoughby has many fresh new dishes on their summer menu including this Arugula Melon Salad with a Mimosa Vinaigrette. The salad can be topped with Mahi-Mahi, Chicken, Steak, Salmon or Octopus. SOL Executive Chef Brett Zubek shares his recipe with Fox 8's Todd Meany. SOL is a Spanish fusion scratch kitchen who has been named once again Best Cleveland Brunch 2022.
WESTLAKE ( WJW) Hot! Hot! Hot! Whether you like it super spicy or mild, Hot Chicken Takeover in Westlake is serving up mouth-watering chicken made for any palate!. Kenny Crumpton checked back in with the popular eatery, which also has a location in Strongsville, to see what’s new on the menu and to learn more about their mission to help those needing employment.
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Frostville Museum Farmers’ Market will offer two Sunday Frostville Flea & Makers Market Days this summer, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 and Aug. 14 at the Frostville Museum complex, 24101 Cedar Point Road, North Olmsted, in the Rocky River Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks.
If you're a fan of New York-style pizza, then you likely already know about Vincenza's Pizza & Pasta. Located at the Fifth Street Arcades, the slice shop has earned a reputation as one of the most cherished pizza places in town. The affordable storefront turns out some of the most authentic New York slices around along with salads, subs and pastas.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s summer lawn care and garden time!. AJ Petitti, from Petitti Garden Centers, provided some info on what to do heading into July. It’s time to get your 3rd step of lawn food down. Last call for veggies & herbs: 4th of July is...
Clevelanders are pretty proud of our Great Lake (Yes, it’s ours. We’ve claimed it.) We may be called “The Land,” but we’re definitely a water city, and we celebrate it every chance we get. And there’s no shortage of maritime-themed attractions and restaurants to keep you busy while you’re in town for the annual Cleveland Tall Ships festival July 7-10, 2022.
Air Quality Alert: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Geauga County, Lake County, Lorain County, Medina County, Portage County, Summit County. Studio Arts and Glass. Beautiful stained glass! Studio Arts and Glass is located on Strauss Avenue in North Canton.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - One of downtown Cleveland’s luxury high-rises is making sure residents are cool for the summer. The Beacon, located Euclid Avenue at East Sixth Street, is set to open its new “Beacon Backyard” on its eighth-floor terrace. The hangout spot includes a luxury pool with stainless steel fountain fixtures, lounge deck, cabanas, fire pits and more.
Clevelanders know and love Edgewater Beach, but take a beach towel and sunhat to these unexplored Ohio and Pennsylvania based waterfronts. Get on, in or near the water this summer. If Cleveland's lake life isn't scratching your itch for boating, fishing, swimming and beach lounging, these quick trips provide a change of scenery with the allure of summer fun on the water.
Located just three hours from Cleveland, this rugged landscape is worth the drive and the hike. According to some cultural beliefs, rain on your wedding day symbolizes good luck in the marriage. I ask myself if the same could be true for a road trip. After all, it’s pouring when my 8-year-old daughter, Kinley, and I pull out of the driveway for a few days in the great outdoors of northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York.
CLEVELAND — If you’ve been anywhere near the lake the last couple days you know that Cleveland is currently UNDER ATTACK by objectively gross bugs called Mayflies. These things are everywhere right now but we knew this was coming. How did we know? Because this swarm has descended upon our city was so huge that it showed up on The National Weather Service’s Radar last week. No joke.
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Tickets are on sale for the annual two-day Crocker Park Wine Festival. The fest includes more than 150 local, national and international wine producers as well as beer, spirits, local sellers, food vendors and more. Attendees can saunter through a few blocks of the shopping district while sipping wine and hearing live music.
After two years of a COVID hiatus, Fire Truck Day at Portage Lakes State Park is back. Also back are the children and young adults who spend a few weeks at Burn Camp, courtesy of the Aluminum Cans for Burned Children fund.
