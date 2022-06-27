ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Chagrin Falls food scene offers fresh authentic sushi for seafood lovers

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Sushi Junki has joined the Chagrin Falls...

fox8.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Recipe Box: Stuffed Squash Blossom Fritti

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Executive Chef Jim Barnhart from The Hotel at Oberlin shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make a wonderful summer dish. The 1833 Restaurant located in The Hotel at Oberlin offers seasonally inspired menus and Chef Barnhart showcases locally sourced ingredients and regional artisan products.
OBERLIN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Celebrate summer and awake your senses at new Cleveland Botanical Garden exhibit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Botanical Garden is celebrating summer in a big way with a colorful new art installation by artist Rachel Hayes. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton walks through the beautiful gardens to experience the large-scale textile work called ‘Awake in Every Sense’. Kenny also highlights other summer happenings at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Recipe Box: Arugula Melon Salad with Mimosa Vinaigrette

SOL restaurant located in downtown Willoughby has many fresh new dishes on their summer menu including this Arugula Melon Salad with a Mimosa Vinaigrette. The salad can be topped with Mahi-Mahi, Chicken, Steak, Salmon or Octopus. SOL Executive Chef Brett Zubek shares his recipe with Fox 8's Todd Meany. SOL is a Spanish fusion scratch kitchen who has been named once again Best Cleveland Brunch 2022.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Hot Chicken Takeover celebrates 8 years

WESTLAKE ( WJW) Hot! Hot! Hot! Whether you like it super spicy or mild, Hot Chicken Takeover in Westlake is serving up mouth-watering chicken made for any palate!. Kenny Crumpton checked back in with the popular eatery, which also has a location in Strongsville, to see what’s new on the menu and to learn more about their mission to help those needing employment.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland Scene

Vincenza's Pizza and Pasta Downtown Has Closed, Likely Permanently

If you're a fan of New York-style pizza, then you likely already know about Vincenza's Pizza & Pasta. Located at the Fifth Street Arcades, the slice shop has earned a reputation as one of the most cherished pizza places in town. The affordable storefront turns out some of the most authentic New York slices around along with salads, subs and pastas.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

AJ Petitti shares summer lawn care, garden tips

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s summer lawn care and garden time!. AJ Petitti, from Petitti Garden Centers, provided some info on what to do heading into July. It’s time to get your 3rd step of lawn food down. Last call for veggies & herbs: 4th of July is...
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Get On Board! Your Cleveland Tall Ships Itinerary

Clevelanders are pretty proud of our Great Lake (Yes, it’s ours. We’ve claimed it.) We may be called “The Land,” but we’re definitely a water city, and we celebrate it every chance we get. And there’s no shortage of maritime-themed attractions and restaurants to keep you busy while you’re in town for the annual Cleveland Tall Ships festival July 7-10, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Gorgeous Stained Glass

Air Quality Alert: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Geauga County, Lake County, Lorain County, Medina County, Portage County, Summit County. Studio Arts and Glass. Beautiful stained glass! Studio Arts and Glass is located on Strauss Avenue in North Canton.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Coffee In Canton

Quality cup of Joe! Cherry Blend Coffee Roasters is located on Cherry Avenue in Canton.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Take at look at the new eighth-floor swimming pool and deck at the downtown Cleveland Beacon apartment high-rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio - One of downtown Cleveland’s luxury high-rises is making sure residents are cool for the summer. The Beacon, located Euclid Avenue at East Sixth Street, is set to open its new “Beacon Backyard” on its eighth-floor terrace. The hangout spot includes a luxury pool with stainless steel fountain fixtures, lounge deck, cabanas, fire pits and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Cleveland Road Trips: 3 Waterfronts To Check Out After Your Trip To Edgewater

Clevelanders know and love Edgewater Beach, but take a beach towel and sunhat to these unexplored Ohio and Pennsylvania based waterfronts. Get on, in or near the water this summer. If Cleveland's lake life isn't scratching your itch for boating, fishing, swimming and beach lounging, these quick trips provide a change of scenery with the allure of summer fun on the water.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Cleveland Road Trips: The Allegheny National Forest is a Nature Lover's Dream

Located just three hours from Cleveland, this rugged landscape is worth the drive and the hike. According to some cultural beliefs, rain on your wedding day symbolizes good luck in the marriage. I ask myself if the same could be true for a road trip. After all, it’s pouring when my 8-year-old daughter, Kinley, and I pull out of the driveway for a few days in the great outdoors of northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Fascinating facts about Mayflies from Mike Polk Jr.

CLEVELAND — If you’ve been anywhere near the lake the last couple days you know that Cleveland is currently UNDER ATTACK by objectively gross bugs called Mayflies. These things are everywhere right now but we knew this was coming. How did we know? Because this swarm has descended upon our city was so huge that it showed up on The National Weather Service’s Radar last week. No joke.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Crocker Park Wine Festival tickets on sale for 2022 event

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Tickets are on sale for the annual two-day Crocker Park Wine Festival. The fest includes more than 150 local, national and international wine producers as well as beer, spirits, local sellers, food vendors and more. Attendees can saunter through a few blocks of the shopping district while sipping wine and hearing live music.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

What’s That Worth?

What’s That Worth? Your items were appraised by Vintage Findz! They are located on Route 20 in Painesville.
PAINESVILLE, OH

