“Barbecue and Blues,” Darke County Center for the Arts’ annual celebration of summer, music, and food, has always been a lot of fun, providing good music, good food, good times. Add to that the presence of Zydeco super star Terrance Simien and his band, and a transcendent good time is guaranteed! The fun starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 8 at Greenville Public Library’s inviting lawn; you don’t want to miss out on this truly special event.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO