CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The best rain chance will shift farther inland during the afternoon and into the evening. We should be mainly dry tonight before a bigger push of moisture heads our way for Friday. Rain and storms are likely to wrap up the work week under a mostly cloudy sky. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. For the upcoming 4th of July weekend, scattered storms will continue to be possible but we’ll slowly transition back to a more typical summertime weather pattern. That means mainly afternoon storms with plenty of morning sunshine. Highs will be near 90° by Monday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO