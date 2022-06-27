ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

USGS Confirms Multiple Earthquakes Near Elgin Sunday Morning

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple earthquakes in South Carolina are being confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey. A three-point...

wvoc.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
coladaily.com

Eight earthquakes reported within 10 hours across the Midlands

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed eight earthquakes within 10 hours, 3 to 5 miles east of Elgin, on Wednesday. The series of impacts began with a 3.5 magnitude earthquake at 2:44 p.m., followed by three lighter tremors ranging from 1.51 to 2.06 magnitudes between 2:57 p.m. to 4:34 p.m. Less than three hours later, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, the strongest, was felt throughout the Midlands at 7:03 p.m., followed by two lighter 1.46 and 1.79 earthquakes occurring back to back at 7:22 p.m. The most recent, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake, was reported 4 miles east of Elgin just after midnight at 12:34 a.m.
ELGIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Yes, that shaking was another earthquake in the Midlands, according to USGS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another earthquake shook the South Carolina Midlands Thursday morning, after several quakes on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. SCEMD reported a 2.4 magnitude quake near Lugoff at 12:23 a.m. Thursday. On Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey recorded two quakes around 7:22...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

2 earthquakes reported in Kershaw County Thursday morning

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two earthquakes were recorded early Thursday morning in Kershaw County. The latest in a series of quakes to impact the Midlands this week. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.4 magnitude quake was detected 3.7 miles south-southwest of Lugoff at 12:23 a.m. Thursday morning. A...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elgin, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

USGS: 3 more earthquakes recorded Wednesday in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — The ground in South Carolina was shaking again Wednesday afternoon as the United State Geological Survey recorded at least three more small earthquake in Elgin in Kershaw County. The initial 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:43 p.m. about 3.2 miles east of Elgin, the USGS said. A smaller 2.1 magnitude […]
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the Midlands Wednesday, making this the strongest documented report by the United States Geological Survey yet. According to the USGS, a 3.6 earthquake was detected 1.8 miles east of Elgin at 7:03 p.m. Over 1,700 meters were reported without power Wednesday night in Kershaw County.
ELGIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Usgs#Aftershocks
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Rocked By Elgin Earthquake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An earthquake in the Elgin area of South Carolina struck on Wednesday, June 29th. The 3.3 magnitude quake was felt as far as Charlotte. The earthquake struck around 2:43 p.m. occurring just east of Elgin in Kershaw county according to the United States Geological Survey. (USGS)
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Overnight earthquake reported in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – An overnight earthquake was located in Elgin, S.C., Sunday morning. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.4 around 1:31 a.m. The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was also located in Elgin on May 22. According to the U.S Geological Survey, that earthquake measured a […]
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Elgin to hold town meeting on recent earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Elgin announced Thursday a townhall meeting after the recent earthquakes. The Midlands were rocked this week by a series of earthquakes that were focused in Kershaw County. Over the last year there have been over 30 reported earthquakes in the region. Thursday’s announcement...
ELGIN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
coladaily.com

3.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Elgin, impact felt across the Midlands

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an early morning earthquake around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, 6 km east of Elgin. The 3.4 magnitude earthquake was detected near McCaskill Creek and Whiting Way, approximately 30 miles northeast of Columbia. According to officials, residents reported that tremors were felt as far...
WIS-TV

First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) warned drivers to avoid a flooded area Wednesday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. NCSO said the area around I-26 at mile marker 87 is flooded and has several wrecked vehicles. They advised the public to find alternative routes. A...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

City of Columbia cautions drivers to avoid flood-prone streets, intersections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Due to impending inclement weather expected today, the City of Columbia wants to urge motorists to be cautious while driving. The City of Columbia urges drivers to use caution when driving during severe weather. The following streets and intersections are prone to flooding during heavy...
The Post and Courier

SC's strongest earthquake in 8 years rocks Columbia area

COLUMBIA — Columbia-area residents were awakened early June 26 by South Carolina's strongest earthquake since 2014. A 3.4 magnitude quake, centered just outside Elgin in Kershaw County, rumbled through the Midlands at 1:30 a.m. for several seconds and was strong enough to rattle walls, floors and furniture inside homes. Four smaller aftershocks followed.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRAL News

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake in SC felt as far north as Charlotte

Kershaw County, S.C. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred overnight in South Carolina, with some in North Carolina feeling the shaking. A WCNC report notes that the earthquake happened at 1:30 a.m. near Interstate 20 in Kershaw County, northeast of Columbia. Impacts were felt as far north as Charlotte and as far south as Augusta, Georgia. More than 2,000 reports surrounding the earthquake have come in to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy