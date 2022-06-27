USGS Confirms Multiple Earthquakes Near Elgin Sunday Morning

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed eight earthquakes within 10 hours, 3 to 5 miles east of Elgin, on Wednesday. The series of impacts began with a 3.5 magnitude earthquake at 2:44 p.m., followed by three lighter tremors ranging from 1.51 to 2.06 magnitudes between 2:57 p.m. to 4:34 p.m. Less than three hours later, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, the strongest, was felt throughout the Midlands at 7:03 p.m., followed by two lighter 1.46 and 1.79 earthquakes occurring back to back at 7:22 p.m. The most recent, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake, was reported 4 miles east of Elgin just after midnight at 12:34 a.m.

ELGIN, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO