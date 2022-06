Maria’s Pizza (5025 W. Forest Home Ave.) is an institution. It’s hard for me to say was an institution. But it is closed, for now, at least. That news caught a lot of people by surprise. A TV news report showed an extremely long line of eager customers outside the restaurant on its last day of service (Sunday, June 26). “I don’t know how they knew [about Maria’s closing]. We didn’t announce anything,” says co-owner Maria Story.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO