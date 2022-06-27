ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. McMaster Working To Get Fetal Heartbeat Act In Effect

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe governor of South Carolina plans to enact a state law that would ban most abortions. The Fetal...

wvoc.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

New data shows South Carolina abortions surged in 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of abortions reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control surged in 2021, according to newly released information from the state agency. The 2021 report comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and place decisions on abortion laws with states. […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WBTW News13

Abortion protesters fill South Carolina Statehouse lobby; 1 arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault as abortion protesters spent about 90 minutes inside the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse during Tuesday’s special session on the state budget, authorities said. The woman was seen on videos on social media yelling at police and putting her hands on an […]
PROTESTS
wpde.com

McMaster signs bill for SC veterans to never pay state income tax on retirement pay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) joined South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster for the ceremonial signing of (H.3247) Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act that officially became effective in May. The ceremonial bill signing on Wednesday at the Shaw Sumter Welcome Center...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
iheart.com

More Details on Possible NYS Gun Bills

More details have been released about the bills state lawmakers will consider tomorrow, now that the state's strict limit on concealed carry permits have been overruled by the Supreme Court. Spectrum News reports permit applicants may be required to get 15 to 20 hours of training and more thorough background...
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Weaver wins Republican nomination for South Carolina education leader

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina education superintendent. Weaver was the second-place finisher in the primary earlier this month but vaulted past Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness on Tuesday. Weaver will face Democratic teacher and SC for Ed founder Lisa […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Supreme Court
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Richland School District Two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s governor is requesting an investigation into the Richland School District Two by the Inspector General. In a letter, Governor Henry McMaster said his offices have received complaints from parents and other members of the community about, “organizational or institutional dysfunction or other mismanagement by Richland Two’s elected and appointed leadership.”
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

McMaster prefers no abortions in SC as protesters converge on Statehouse

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster said June 28 that he "looks forward to the day we don't have abortions" but indicated he'd sign whatever the Legislature sends him. He indicated that he is willing to sign legislation that includes exceptions to an outright ban. "I look forward to the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Author, preservationist and state rep compete for Democratic nomination for US Senate

Tuesday, South Carolina's primaries will end with one of only two statewide runoffs determining who will challenge Republican incumbent Senator Tim Scott for the opportunity to represent the state in the U.S. Senate. Author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce narrowly emerged as the Democratic nominee frontrunner during last week’s primary,...
POLITICS
iheart.com

SEN. SCOTT: reacts to #SecretSleepers Leaked Call

"I haven't heard it, but I will say this that there's no doubt in South Carolina ... " (cont. below) "...hopefully this red wave continues around the country. People know that they can't win in South Carolina unless they are Republican. So, we have to be very careful in vetting our candidates through the Primary process. And, frankly, after you're elected - we should know how you vote. And, we want people of the GOP, the 'grand opportunity party', to reflect the values and the voting records that's consistent with our party and that's one of the ways we find a way to purge those folks who are finding ways to just pretend camouflage ... camouflage candidates should not be a part of our team."
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Need caregiving help? South Carolinians may face 5-year wait

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Lynda Schwanekamp tries to keep every morning the same. She cleans the bathroom. She makes sure her husband’s clothes are set out. She places his daily incontinence products in the same spot, reminds him to take his pills, and gets his Cheerios, orange juice and a banana. “Routine is my […]
HEALTH
iheart.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here to see the numbers as they come in

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here to see the numbers as they come in. There are only two statewide runoffs, one for each party. Republican voters selected between Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver in the state superintendent of education race, with the winner facing Democrat Lisa Ellis in the general election. People...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster reacts to Supreme Court ruling on Roe V. Wade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster released a statement Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years. “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

South Carolina officials react to Supreme Court abortion ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina officials began announcing their support for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning, soon after the move was announced. Gov. Henry McMaster released a short statement Friday morning in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy