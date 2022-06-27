ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police shoot, injure suspect in Vallejo after chase starting in Fairfield

By CBS San Francisco
VALLEJO -- Fairfield police shot and injured a suspect after he fired multiple shots at officers during and after a pursuit that ended in Vallejo late Sunday, when the tires of suspect's vehicle were punctured by a spike strip.

The suspect, Patrick Hall, is expected to survive being shot, according to a news release from Fairfield police shared at 3:51 a.m. Monday.

The pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop on Hall's vehicle about 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Texas Street. Hall failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit, during which he fired at officers, police said.

One of the bullets struck the driver's seat headrest of a patrol vehicle, police said.

Scene of a police shooting in Vacaville following a police chase, June 27, 2022. CBS

The pursuit continued to Vallejo, where officers were able to puncture the tires of Hall's vehicle with a spike strip near Griffin and Gateway drives north of State Route 37. When Hall's vehicle stopped, he fired again at officers, who fired shots that struck Hall.
Police said Hall was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No officers were injured, police said. Police did not reveal Hall's age or city of residence, but did say that the traffic stop was not related to a moving violation.

The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force is actively investigating the case.

