Why we need a new queer canon

By Aja Romano
Vox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes something part of “the canon”? How do we determine which media and cultural products are considered authoritative, definitional, teachable? It’s a question critics and media fans love to debate, but when the canon is queer, things get a lot more complicated. The Vox Culture...

www.vox.com

NBC News

My top surgery story is an ode to trans and nonbinary joy

I had a lot of trouble imagining how my life would change once I came out as nonbinary. I was assigned female at birth, but had always been gender nonconforming throughout my growing-up years. I hated feminine dresses, especially as my mom put me in them for church on Sundays, and I was always so much more comfortable in plain jeans and a T-shirt. It didn’t help that I grew up in the 1990s, when girls fashion was either wildly revealing or weirdly oversized. I felt like I was drowning in waves of fabric.
Vox

Why this show about queer teens appeals to all ages — even if it stings

As the leader of an LGBTQ+ youth support group, Gary Kopycinski always tells his students: “Live for the best, prepare for the worst.” Enter Heartstopper, a Netflix show about British teenagers grappling with queer love, identity, friendship, and mental health. “It sends the message that the best is possible,” Gary says.
The Independent

Voices: Sorry to burst your bubble but Beyoncé’s ‘anti-capitalist’ anthem isn’t what you think it is

I have some upsetting news. Beyoncé is a capitalist. I know, I was as shocked as you that the woman who once received $2 million to perform for the son of Muammar Gaddafi is a devotee of our exploitative economic system. (To her credit, she later said she donated the money.) But it’s worth mentioning today as Bey positions herself as just one of the proletariat, releasing what is the biggest workers’ anthem since Dolly Parton poured herself a cup of ambition.“Break My Soul” is a fantastic song. It has a great beat and a message which will no doubt...
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg attacks Australian newspaper for attempting to ‘out’ Rebel Wilson

Whoopi Goldberg has attacked the Sydney Morning Herald over its reporting of Rebel Wilson’s new relationship, suggesting the paper intended to “out” the star. The TV presenter claimed she doesn't believe the reporter's apology.“If it wasn’t your intention you wouldn’t have done it,” Goldberg said, speaking on The View. “You knew exactly what you were doing... They say ‘Oh well people want to know’. I don’t care what people want to know, frankly. I want to keep my privacy. It should be my choice if I want to talk about something.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon seeks to launch new campaign for Scottish independenceChris Evans says transition from Captain America to Buzz Lightyear was ‘intimidating’Love Island teases two new bombshells to shake up villa after Afia dumping
Vogue Magazine

“I Guess That Was My Coming Out: Instagram.”

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. At a very young age, around seven, I decided I wasn’t going to be gay because it was bad, and my surroundings reinforced that for me. It's hard growing up in the South: You go to church and they tell you it’s bad. You hear people picking on people at school and it’s bad. I liked making paper dolls with my friends, and so I was a target. But I’m a very determined person, so it wasn’t an option for me [to be gay].
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
epicstream.com

Chris Evans' Stance on Abortion Gains Mixed Reaction from Fans

America is once again in the midst of a new political development that is sweeping not only the nation but the entire world and it's the overturning of Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years. For the uninitiated, the Roe v. Wade decision, established on January 22, 1973, states that the United States Constitution upholds the right of every pregnant woman to have an abortion.
Variety

‘Guns Have More Rights Than Women,’ Says Taraji P. Henson at BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P. Henson took a moment to be serious in her otherwise upbeat introduction to the BET Awards on Sunday night, delivering the first of three consecutive slams at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week. She began light, joking to the crowd, “You look successful… expensive… you look like you can afford these gas prices,” she laughed, after coming onstage to Ikino’s song, “The Kong’s Affirmation.” But after saying “Black men, we love you, we hear you,” she then shouted out show-opener Lizzo for her stellar performance of “About That...
psychologytoday.com

What Love Really Looks Like

Couples that are truly in love engage in nonverbal behaviors such that the amount of love can be measured by these body language cues. Physical closeness between lovers can enhance their nonverbal communication and increase the intimacy of the relationship. One telling nonverbal cue of love is that lovers engage...
thebrag.com

The music industry reacts to Roe vs. Wade decision

Since the US Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark case that protected abortion rights in America, the music industry has responded in a big way. Singer P!nk tweeted a very clear message to followers who supported the decision – and anyone who was racist or against marriage equality, which many commentators say is the next issue under threat.
BBC

New Longton villagers rally against Pride flag hate mail

A gay couple who were sent hate mail for putting up a Pride flag in the post office they run have said they are "overwhelmed" by villagers' support. Dozens of people brought out even bigger rainbow flags to "make a stand" during a rally outside the New Longton Post Office near Preston.
Vox

Why Silicon Valley is fertile ground for obscure religious beliefs

It wasn’t science that convinced Google engineer Blake Lemoine that one of the company’s AIs is sentient. Lemoine, who is also an ordained Christian mystic priest, says it was the AI’s comments about religion, as well as his “personal, spiritual beliefs,” that helped persuade him the technology had thoughts, feelings, and a soul.
