After more than 50 years in the industry, Shutts & Bowen LLP partner John Patterson received the Florida Bar Foundation’s 2022 Medal of Honor Award. Citing the difference the Sarasota-based attorney has had on thousands of people as well as the improvements he’s made on the administration of justice in the state, the selection committee’s decision was unanimous, according to a statement. The award will be presented during the foundation's annual award ceremony, a date for which has not been announced yet.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO