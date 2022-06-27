ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale-on-hudson, NY

These 5 Old-Growth Forests Have Incredible Histories and Are Worth a Visit

By Darren Tobia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the spring at the South Woods Preserve, an old-growth forest at Bard College, the woods fill with birdsong. On a single morning, Susan Rogers spotted 35 species of birds. “When you walk into an old-growth forest, you feel like the past is with you,” said Rogers, a nature-writing...

Century-Old Book Solves Mystery of Lost Freemason Artifacts in Orange

A century-old collection of freemason artifacts was lost when the historic Masonic Temple in Orange burned down two months ago. The artifacts had been put in a time capsule fashioned out of a hermetically sealed iron box, then secured behind a brick the year the building at 235 Main Street was dedicated in 1887. What the collection contained was a mystery as only one member of Union Lodge 11 — an 86-year-old man — is alive and he couldn’t remember what was stowed within the walls.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Notorious Mob Boss’ Rhinebeck Farm Hits Market For $1.5M

How would you like to own the former Hudson Valley retreat of a famous New York crime boss?. A 98-acre farm once owned by the head of the Genovese crime family is currently listed for 1.5 million dollars. The property is located in both Rhinebeck and Red Hook and features a caretaker's studio, three barns, an in-ground pool that "needs work" and a massive 8,200-square-foot indoor riding rink.
RHINEBECK, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Stuyvesant Town

Sprawling grassy spaces dotted with trees, winding footpaths, and spaces reserved specifically for sports play are not what one thinks of when reminiscing about Manhattan. However, Stuyvesant Town, a housing development situated between East 14th St. and East 20th St. along the East River is home to each of those urban abnormalities. Colloquially referred to as StuyTown, this countryside within the city houses more than 58,000 residents in 110 red brick apartment buildings surrounding the neighborhood’s oasis: the Stuyvesant Oval Fountain. In the summer, the fountain is flanked on all sides by StuyTown residents sunbathing or enjoying a picnic on the grass. Their lives lie in the nearly identical buildings that rise in their periphery vision and the bustling city that seems so distant from within the quiet neighborhood. Here are our top 10 secrets of Stuyvesant Town:
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Fishermen catch small shark at Nassau County beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Fishermen made a surprise catch at a beach in Nassau County on Wednesday.They reeled in a shark at Lafayette Street in Long Beach.It's unclear what kind of shark it was, but it took fishermen about half an hour to get the 4- to 5-footer under control and on the beach.Once on the sand, they removed the hook and released the shark.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NY1

For the birds: A 'World of Birds' in the Bronx

On a recent visit to the Bronx Zoo's "World of Birds" with Curator of Ornithology Chuck Cerbini, NY1 spotted some pied imperial pigeons inside one of the exhibits, which look a lot different than the pigeons — or rock doves, as they are known — that are typically seen in the five boroughs.
BRONX, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Suburban bear sightings continue in the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Less than a month since a black bear found a temporary home in a tree in Washington Park, bear sightings continue across the Capital Region. This past weekend, a bear and a cub were spotted in a neighborhood in the suburban southern part of Albany. “Of late, there have certainly […]
ALBANY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Restaurant Is a Top Middle Eastern Eatery in the U.S.

Can you guess which Westchester eatery Far & Wide ranked as one of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in America?. Food lovers in Westchester County have it so good. No matter which sort of meal or cuisine they’re craving, there’s a restaurant in the 914 to satisfy. So, when online travel site Far & Wide put together its list of the “35 Most Delicious Middle Eastern Restaurants in the U.S.,” it was hardly surprising that a Westchester eatery earned a place on it.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Ban For Airbnb In New York State

There is policy that is now in effect that will limit a few options people have when they look to rent an Air BnB. The changes were in place and have now been extended permanetly. According to reports:. Airbnb will continue to bar “disruptive parties and events,” including open-invite gatherings....
POLITICS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Buddy Scotto, mayor of Carroll Gardens, remembered fondly at street co-naming ceremony

If Buddy Scotto had had his way, there would have been gondolas plying the waters of the Gowanus Canal. That dream, recounted to this paper by Mark Shames, a member of Community Board 6 and the law partner of Scotto’s daughter, Debra Scotto, may never have been realized. But Scotto’s decades of efforts on behalf of South Brooklyn bore rich fruit – from the construction of affordable housing to the rehabilitation of the once noxious Gowanus Canal, making it perfectly logical that a corner in the community would be dedicated to his memory.
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top Rated Restaurant Moving to Old Bonefish Grill in Poughkeepsie

Good seafood is hard to find in the Hudson Valley. That's why Dutchess County residents loved Bonefish Grill. Many were saddened when the place suddenly closed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonefish Grill closed their doors permanently just as New York entered the third phase of reopening. Bonefish Grill was one of the first restaurants to offer a large-scale outdoor seating area but it wasn't enough to keep the doors open. Bonefish even offered online discount codes good through this past weekend through a Facebook ad.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Hudson Valley Park Cuts Swim Days Due to Staffing Issues

A fun swimming destination in the Hudson Valley has been forced to close down for part of each week due to a lack of lifeguards. Finding lifeguards to work at local swimming pools and beaches has become a difficult task. Municipalities have been desperately trying to recruit help, increasing pay and offering bonuses to anyone qualified to serve as a lifeguard. The City of Poughkeepsie recently lifeguard salaries from $16 to $22 an hour and is now offering up to $1,500 in bonuses.
HUDSON, NY
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Beacon, NY

New York, the heart of the United States, is known for its art, culture, rich history, and liveliness. It's a place everybody wants to visit at least once in their lifetime, but it's a big state, and exploring all of it at once is nearly impossible. Beacon is one of...
BEACON, NY
Queens Post

Op-Ed: A Message to New York Seniors and Disabled New Yorkers, Freeze Your Rent

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know—some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than twenty years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

12 spots to watch the 4th of July fireworks in NYC

To most Americans, the Fourth of July means good food, drinks, time spent with family and friends, but most importantly, fireworks. Luckily for New Yorkers, the city has plenty of opportunities to see fireworks with Macy’s annual 4th of July Fireworks show and Jersey City’s own grand fireworks display. For those seeking an unforgettable Independence Day experience, here is a selection of the best ticketed events to enjoy this year’s July 4th fireworks celebration, from waterfront bars lining the East River’s piers to the city’s highest observation decks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
Robb Report

The Pandemic Caused NYC’s Wealthy to Leave in Unprecedented Numbers

Click here to read the full article. “New York is back.” At least that’s what you’ll hear from some city officials and residents, who see people returning to local restaurants, hotels and apartments. But new data assessed by The New York Times tell a slightly different, and more worrisome, story. According to the report, IRS data show that NYC residents who moved to other states by the time they filed their 2019 taxes reported $21 billion in total income, far more than in any previous year. While some of those people may have moved back to the city since, the potential...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

