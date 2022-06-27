Warren Sapp claims Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout was a ‘disaster’

Colin Kaepernick’s agent was “surprised” over Warren Sapp’s claim that the former NFL quarterback had “one of the worst workouts” with the Raiders in May.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager [Dave Zieger] or the head coach [Josh McDaniels],” Nalley told Pro Football Talk . “I spoke to the GM several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same.

“I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

Sapp — a former All-Pro defensive tackle, who spent three of his 13 NFL seasons with the Raiders — spoke about Kaepernick during an appearance on VladTV last week .

“I heard it was a disaster. I heard one of the worst workouts ever,” the Hall of Famer said after the host mentioned they had heard Kaepernick’s workout “was not that great.”

Sapp couldn’t believe footage of the free-agent quarterback’s workout didn’t surface.

“I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right?” he said, adding that he doesn’t see Kaepernick making an NFL return.

The Raiders gave Kaepernick a workout opportunity in May, amid a search for a backup behind Derek Carr. It was Kaepernick’s first workout with an NFL team since he split with the 49ers following the 2016 season. Kaepernick, now 34, knelt during the nation anthem that season to protest social injustice.

McDaniels didn’t discuss Kaepernnick or divulge any details after the workout, and said the Raiders prefer to keep things “private.”

“If players are added to the team, then obviously we’ll talk about them at that point,” he said at the time. Other reports claimed Kaepernick’s workout went very well.

Kaepernick hasn’t played an NFL game in six years, but has insisted he’s ready to “take a team to a Super Bowl again.”

“I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again,” Kaepernick told Ebony magazine last October.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Kaepernick in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and he was with the team until he became a free agent in March 2017. The 34-year-old quarterback led the 49ers to Super Bowl 47 in the 2012 campaign, throwing for 302 yards with a touchdown and rushing for another score in a 34-31 loss to the Ravens.