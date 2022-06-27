ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decluttering tips for homeowners who are planning to sell

By CBS 58 Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's real estate is still Booming! As homeowners get their houses ready...

CBS 58

Get a jumpstart on your holiday spending plan

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We might still be in the middle of summer but the holiday season will be here before we know it. Experts say you should start planning your finances now. Local financial professional Tom Neumann from Drake and Associates joined CBS 58 Thursday, June 30, with some tips to get you started.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

8 local startups pitch at Summerfest Tech for a chance to win $25,000

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest Tech is a two-day event aimed at spotlighting the tech community here in Milwaukee. On Thursday, June 30, eight local startups pitched their businesses to a group of judges with the hopes of winning $25,000. But it's about more than a cash prize for these tech companies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Flight capacity is down, potentially causing issues for flyers

Overall airline capacity is down 15%, and not just because of the summer travel boom. Tim Sheehy, President of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News hosts capacity is being crushed for a number of reasons. “Part of this is a challenge for the airlines,” Sheehy said “They need 4500 pilots a year for the next 10 years, they’re short baggage handlers and I saw that Delta added thousands of people to their call center to help with the services. Also, not all of it is airlines, some of it is government.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
todayspractitioner.com

Aluminum’s Potential Role in Multiple Sclerosis

When Ahmed Obeidat, MD, PhD, noticed a growing cluster of multiple sclerosis (MS) cases near his clinic in Wisconsin, he wanted to know why. As he investigated the mysterious occurrences, a theory emerged — aluminum may be a culprit in the development of MS. Dr. Obeidat, of the Medical...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Tourists wonder: Can I drive my Kia/Hyundai to Milwaukee?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a common post on social media from people who are visiting Milwaukee or moving to the city: is it safe to park my Kia or Hyundai?. In several posts on Reddit, the general answer from commenters is "no," but we decided to take the question to city leaders.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

How to help put food on the table for those in need in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- When you're food insecure, access to fresh produce is not always guaranteed. One way to help people in our area is by supporting the Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee. CBS 58 was joined by Hunger Task Force's Associate Director Matt King to tell us more. For...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Margie's Garden' to open at Boerner Botanical Gardens July 2022

HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new children's garden called "Margie's Garden" will open in July at Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners. Ellen Hayward, president and CEO of Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens, joined CBS 58 Tuesday, June 28, to tell us more about it. For more information,...
HALES CORNERS, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Town renews liquor license for bar that burned

Officials say owner of Iron Hog is toying with idea of rebuilding bar that was destroyed in February blaze. ESSENTIALLY ALL THAT was left of the Iron Hog Saloon after a Feb. 2 fire was its sign. Town of Port Washington officials recently renewed the liquor license for the bar because the owner is considering rebuilding. Press file photo.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wilo headquarters officially opens in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — Dormund, Germany-based WILO SE officially opened its WILO USA headquarters on Highway 60 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 21. The operations for WILO USA, Weil Pump, Scot Pump and Wilo Machine Co. now operate out of the newly completed 244,000-square-foot building in the city of Cedarburg’s north-side business park.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Wingstop now open

WAUKESHA — A new wings and french fries chain restaurant is now open in Waukesha. “This will be our eighth Wingstop (franchise) in the Milwaukee market and we have plans to build at least five more, if not more than that, in the next couple of years,” Laura Menk, marketing manager for Wingstop, previously told The Freeman.
WAUKESHA, WI

