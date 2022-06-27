Decluttering tips for homeowners who are planning to sell

Overall airline capacity is down 15%, and not just because of the summer travel boom. Tim Sheehy, President of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News hosts capacity is being crushed for a number of reasons. “Part of this is a challenge for the airlines,” Sheehy said “They need 4500 pilots a year for the next 10 years, they’re short baggage handlers and I saw that Delta added thousands of people to their call center to help with the services. Also, not all of it is airlines, some of it is government.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO